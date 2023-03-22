A teaching career spanning over 30 years is one thing. Completing such a feat as someone who was diagnosed at birth with Cerebral Palsy is quite another. Former teacher and local author Melody Weathermon proves that people are not defined by their challenges, but rather by how they rise above them. Through her long contribution to the growing minds of students in some of Montana’s most rural schools, Weathermon provides a legacy of innovative teaching techniques and special connections that many of her students carry into adulthood. In 2021, Weathermon published an illustrated book about her experiences entitled The Adventures of Miss Tipsy Toes: Teaching School in Rural Montana During the Late Twentieth Century.
Weathermon grew up in Laurel. She completed a B.A in Elementary Education from the University of Montana in 1976. Upon graduation, she began seeking employment as a teacher, driving to interview after interview only to be turned away. She says that many people told her that she could not follow her dream of becoming an educator because of her limitations. She didn’t give up.
“My guidance counselor told me I shouldn’t even go to college,” says Weathermon. “I said, well I’m going anyway.”
“Lots of people told her she couldn’t be a teacher,” says friend Kelley Little, who illustrated Weathermon’s book. “Her stubbornness I think is what got her through, she said “well I’m not going to agree with that.”
Little and Weathermon worked closely with each other during the creation of the book. Weathermon had specific ideas for some of the illustrations, but Little let her imagination and Weathermon’s writing to inspire the rest. All of the typing and computer work was done by Little.
“I’m not really an artist, but I feel like was really just inspired by her story,” says Little, “I kinda just started drawing how I envisioned Miss Tipsy, the way she was describing herself.”
After several trips across Montana for fruitless interviews, Weathermon one day found herself sitting in a McDonalds having coffee and talking with some friends about her difficulty procuring employment. A man sitting nearby overheard the conversation, and after a very brief on-the-spot interview, hired her to fill a teaching position at South Stacey School in Volborg, MT. The one-room school was the learning space for only 12 students, ranging from first to eighth grade. She was responsible for teaching all of them. Weathermon lodged with the family of some of the students at the school, exchanging room and board for doing chores on the family’s ranch.
“It was exactly like Laura Ingalls’ Little House on the Prairie,” writes Weathermon in her book.
South Stacy School closed after Weathermon’s first year, but the experience she gained helped her to find employment in other rural schools, and she completed a year-long term in Opheim. Weathermon landed a job in Wolf Point, where she would eventually be tenured and spend the next 22 years of her life. When it came time to renew her teaching contract in her 23rd year, Weathermon declined, and could have retired with full benefits. Instead, she took on a 10-year role as a supervisor for student teachers at MSU-Billings.
“It was wonderful because I could share all of my experiences with them,” says Weathermon.
Weathermon’s book idea grew out of Covid-19 pandemic boredom. Since Weathermon was always telling stories of her teaching days, friends suggested that Weathermon capture those memories in a book.
“I started writing one day, and my pen was moving so fast I couldn’t keep up,” says Weathermon. “The words just came pouring out of me.”
The book signing for The Adventures of Miss Tipsy Toes drew over 120 guests, including former teachers and students. Weathermon’s book has readers in 27 states and 2 foreign countries, all from word of mouth. Weathermon did not market the publication.
Weathermon is currently participating in the production of “Shining a Spotlight On Rural Schools”, a documentary conceived by The American Doorstop Project. This non-profit is headed by co-founders Melody Dobson and Jody L. Lamp, and focuses on preserving the history of agriculture in the United States. In April, Weathermon will travel to Wolf Point to share her story with the production team and participate in the filming.
“Our focus is to put a spotlight on the contributions that rural America has made to the foundations of America,” says Dobson. “After I met Melody (Weathermon) I said i would love to do a simpler, smaller documentary that could show what rural schools have done, and capture some of her story as someone who enjoyed her rural schools, and survived huge obstacles.”