Michael O’Malley, a social studies teacher at Laurel High School, grew up in Big Sandy, which is a small, small town 30 miles south of Havre. “It was all dirt roads. We only had one paved street and only one street light,” O’Malley explained. In high school, he played basketball for four years and was a track runner for four years. Running became part of his personality, as he participated in road races for 20 years after high school.
On a personal level, O’Malley boasted about being a proud dad and grandfather. He explained that his father was a big inspiration to why he became a teacher: his dad was a principal and teacher for 35 years. O’Malley started teaching in 1988 and was a substitute teacher in Havre, Missoula, and Billings.
In 1988, O’Malley decided he wanted to apply for a new job to change things up a little. Until that point, he was only a part-time teacher at Laurel High School, and then decided to apply for a full-time position. Since the 1989-1990 school year, O’Malley has been a full-time faculty member at Laurel High School. O’Malley met his wife, Rhonda Burghardt, here at the high school; they got married in 2013. Of the 35 years he has been at the high school, O’Malley has decided to retire at the end of this school year.
Outside of school O’Malley likes to stay active and be outside. He said, “I put in about 200 miles on my bicycle in a week in the summer.” After his retirement, he hopes to spend more time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also hopes to spend more time traveling with his wife, when she is able to retire. O’Malley was asked what he liked the most about his teaching career, he said, “I loved having my kids learn the facts! During most of my career, we could have open, honest, and direct discussions about a whole variety of topics. I really enjoyed talking about history and politics with my students. I think I am most thankful to the students that laughed at my dumb jokes.”
by Harli Bond
Lisa Condon grew up in Laurel, Montana and graduated from Laurel High School. She then went to college in Spearfish, South Dakota at Black Hills State University. “In my first year of college I did not plan on becoming a teacher. I saw myself in one of those big sky scrapers, I took business classes, but then circumstances in my life changed.” She explained that she got married and had kids, and she changed her mind. “I knew that teaching was a good job for a mom,” she said. Condon and her husband moved back to Montana after her husband accepted a position in the area. She became a teacher in Joliet. She taught history and coached track and “thought I was going to be there forever.” It’s funny how the world works, sometimes.
The superintendent of the Joliet schools asked Condon if her connections in Laurel could help the track team to be able to do pole vault. “At the time, Joliet didn’t have the resources to do pole vault, so, I got in contact with people here at the high school and asked if the kids could do it.”
She remembered one day that she was with her Joliet kids at the Laurel track and one of her high school coaches approached her. “The coach told me, ‘Hey I hear you’re teaching history, I’m retiring and they’re not hiring a business teacher, they’re hiring a history teacher.’ So I applied for the job and I got the job,” Condon explained. “They hired me knowing that I was also a business teacher and at the time they didn’t have business classes and that was something they wanted to implement.” After that, the rest is history.