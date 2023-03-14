Laurel High School students were given an opportunity to participate in a Science Expo project at Montana State University Billings, on March 3. The event lasted from four-thirty to eight-thirty, with entertainment given to those participating. The science expo is an all age category science fair where students do a science project, make a board, then present it.
There was a whole range of topics ranging from plant sciences, behavioral science, as well as one theoretical case study. The theoretical case study in question was given by Shae Goeke, about the CIA project MK Ultra, in which the CIA bought a supply of LSD and experimented on unwitting subjects all around the US. When asked about the project and her learning experience, Shae gave an upfront answer. “I think I learned a lot about explanatory case studies and about how lengthy the process is. Mine was different from everyone else's since I didn’t take any surveys or anything like that, so mine was definitely different but definitely enjoyable. I’d recommend others to participate since not many people get an opportunity to publicly speak or go out in front of other people that you don't know, so I think that people should. As well as it gives you an opportunity to be creative since I think a lot of projects are limited.”
The participants were judged on how well they conveyed their information as well as their board’s presentation on the information that was gathered. Laurel students thrived in this environment, with the twenty-two students throughout Ms. Kellinger’s Honor’s Environmental class and Ms. Moon’s Science Inquiry class, ten of those participating placed in awards. Ethan Chatwood, Carly Cook, and Nathan Stewart placed 3rd place in the high school division as well as 1st place people’s choice award.
Maddolyn Stringer was awarded 4th place in the high school division and given the Future Scientist Award. Kaiya Graves and Makalya Amestoy won the Artistic Merit Award. Tanner Schwend, James Perkins, and Reece Dolechek won 3rd place people’s choice award. Caleb Burton won the 2nd place people’s choice award.
When Caleb Burton was asked about what he learned from participating in an event such as this, he gave the answer, “I learned how to adapt to talking, like if I forgot a fact, I’d make something up on the spot instead of standing there saying nothing. I also learned how to talk better and speak better. At first I was kind of nervous but after the first one, it went a lot easier.” Caleb’s project was on “How cell phone use in school is arguably better for the students instead of the alternative of taking our phones away. Allowing children to have their phones gives them less anxiety.”
The event was interactive and kept moving by giving those participating opportunities to participate in fun activities such as Lego building or experiencing a star lab. The event also served as a learning experience where students could sit in on a public speech. One of the speeches was centered around “How to get to Mars and Back”. This event gave students the opportunity to learn how to conduct research, and present it in a professional manner. Learning in an interactive environment can help the students understand whether or not they want to pursue a career in science.
The Science Expo was a success and Laurel Students are excited to continue their science journey next year.