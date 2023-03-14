Laurel High School students were given an opportunity to participate in a Science Expo project at Montana State University Billings, on March 3. The event lasted from four-thirty to eight-thirty, with entertainment given to those participating. The science expo is an all age category science fair where students do a science project, make a board, then present it.

ScienceExpo2.jpg

Shae Goeke points out some details on her project about MK Ultra.

There was a whole range of topics ranging from plant sciences, behavioral science, as well as one theoretical case study. The theoretical case study in question was given by Shae Goeke, about the CIA project MK Ultra, in which the CIA bought a supply of LSD and experimented on unwitting subjects all around the US. When asked about the project and her learning experience, Shae gave an upfront answer. “I think I learned a lot about explanatory case studies and about how lengthy the process is. Mine was different from everyone else's since I didn’t take any surveys or anything like that, so mine was definitely different but definitely enjoyable. I’d recommend others to participate since not many people get an opportunity to publicly speak or go out in front of other people that you don't know, so I think that people should. As well as it gives you an opportunity to be creative since I think a lot of projects are limited.”

ScienceExpo1.jpg

Simon Bickel explains their project to passersby. Bickel's project was on the importance and impact of flexible seating in the classroom.