On Monday, March 27, the District 9 Solo and Ensemble music festival was hosted at West High in Billings. The festival once again brought together high school students from all over Montana to showcase their musical talents. From singing to playing instruments, students from all grade levels put on a show to attempt to amaze many adjudicators. The festival, which has become a staple event in the school’s calendar, is a recognition of the musical talents area schools have to offer. These solos and ensembles are extra-curricular activities for the students, as they must select, practice and perfect their piece on their own time. Accompanists are volunteers and also take time out of their own days to help students practice. District pieces are generally selected months in advance to give students enough time to prepare their performance.
Students who participated in this festival were adjudicated based on the quality of their performance. These young musicians were graded based upon their range of skills from intonation, interpretation and the accuracy of the piece. The grades were on a scale of three from Good (III) to Excellent (II) to Superior (I). Superior ranked students will move on to a State festival on May 5 and 6, which will also be held in Billings. The Laurel High School music department was well-represented by over 60 students all receiving an excellent or superior rating.
Laurel High School earned 15 Superior rankings among groups and solos. Rachel Thompson, a junior from Laurel High School, participated as a solo vocalist as well as a partner in a bass clarinet duet. She went on to receive a superior rating in her solo presentation of the song “Christopher Robin is Saying His Prayers.” Thompson stated, “Although I was nervous, I thoroughly enjoyed performing at this year’s district music festival.” Aidan Peers, another musician, said, “I believe the festival was an overall good and fun experience for everyone who was involved.” Peers performed at a Superior level in his group’s woodwind ensemble and will move on to state with the rest of Laurel’s talented musical artists.
This year’s event brought together an impressive array of talent, creativity, and passion. Our Laurel students performed at an astonishing level, setting our community up for an exciting set of state performances. The District 9 Solo and Ensemble Music Festival will be on the calendar for years to come. Anyone and everyone who would like to attend the state event is welcome and encouraged to observe Laurel’s efforts on May 5 and 6 at West High in Billings.