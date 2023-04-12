On Monday, March 27, the District 9 Solo and Ensemble music festival was hosted at West High in Billings. The festival once again brought together high school students from all over Montana to showcase their musical talents. From singing to playing instruments, students from all grade levels put on a show to attempt to amaze many adjudicators. The festival, which has become a staple event in the school’s calendar, is a recognition of the musical talents area schools have to offer. These solos and ensembles are extra-curricular activities for the students, as they must select, practice and perfect their piece on their own time. Accompanists are volunteers and also take time out of their own days to help students practice. District pieces are generally selected months in advance to give students enough time to prepare their performance.