Students at Laurel High School are always being told to stay off their phone in order to keep them engaged in class and off social media. However, Lisa Condon’s business class is being encouraged to use social media. The students are working with a website called stukent.com. This teaches them how to use paid content and how to market items on social media. They are given videos from their “boss” that tells them what to sell, and what goals need to be accomplished. Then it’s up to each individual to decide what pictures, videos, or ads to post, and where to post them. There are multiple platforms to choose from, such as Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat. Every student is selling the same items, bags, purses, and wallets, for the same boss. This means it’s really a matter of who does it best.
Before the students can start advertising and selling the items they must first complete a crash course on the subject from the website. Condon does this so they can familiarize themself with marketing. She is giving them plenty of class time to work on their simulations and believes that each student should work at their own pace. The website itself is set from October to November. There are seasonal and holiday themed items at certain times, such as Veterans Day, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. The students can use these themes to their advantage, and post accordingly. Keira Winchell did this by making sure she had holiday sales. She also added that, “You have to say the right thing in your [Instagram] caption.”
Another successful student from Condon’s class was Taylor Hart. When asked about her strategies and what led to her doing so well, she explained that it’s all about paying attention to what the boss is telling you, and then deciding what social media platform would be the best to post on. She mentioned, “The worst one was Youtube, because people like to skip the ads, and I don’t blame them.” She also added, “Instagram and TikTok were some of the best, because they have a more creative audience.” When advertising online it’s all about finding your target audience, and who you want to sell to. This is one of the many life skills that students learn in Lisa Condon’s business class. With the help from great websites and tools, students can take these lessons with them outside of school.