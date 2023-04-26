memorial graphic

On May 13, Laurel will host members of law enforcement from across the state and Canada for a parade and memorial service to honor officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. May 15-21 is National Police Week, a federally recognized week of remembrance for fallen police officers across the country.  Laurel Chief of Police Stan Langve anticipates that Laurel could see large crowds for the memorial event. 

"My hope is that it will be well attended," says Langve. "There will probably be a few hundred just in law enforcement." 

Chief Langve

Laurel Chief of Police Stan Langve.