On May 13, Laurel will host members of law enforcement from across the state and Canada for a parade and memorial service to honor officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. May 15-21 is National Police Week, a federally recognized week of remembrance for fallen police officers across the country. Laurel Chief of Police Stan Langve anticipates that Laurel could see large crowds for the memorial event.
"My hope is that it will be well attended," says Langve. "There will probably be a few hundred just in law enforcement."
In the days prior to the parade and ceremony, participants will have the opportunity to attend a special training event. The solemn theme of the memorial speaks to a need that, according to Langve, is often overlooked. Police officers bear enormous responsibility, and the nature of their job raises concerns regarding a myriad of mental health issues. Various sources indicate that alcoholism and other substance abuse issues have a high occurrence among members of law enforcement. Post-traumatic stress disorders and suicide are also prevalent within the profession.
May 11-12 is set aside for this special mental health training aimed at helping officers cope with the stress involved with the job. Langve says that response for the training has been slow, but hopes that enrollment will pick up as the date gets closer.
"It's been a bit of a harder sell in our police culture," says Langve. "It's kind of a newer concept in law enforcement, to be able to take care of yourself. We're still human beings."
On the evening of the 12th, the Palace will host a meet-and-greet social for members of the law enforcement community. At 11 a.m. on the following morning, the Caledonian Pipes and Drums group of Billings will lead a procession of vehicles and police officers, which will come down East Main Street before heading up 1st Avenue. The parade will end at the Laurel High School parking lot, where participants will filter into the stadium for the memorial ceremony. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen will be the keynote speaker. After the ceremony, Langve says that there will be another social event with refreshments included. In case of inclement weather, the memorial ceremony will be moved indoors to the LHS gymnasium.