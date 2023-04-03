Laurel's Sarah Waggoner is ready to shine in the challenging role of "Salome," presented April 7, 8, 14 and 16 by Rimrock Opera Foundation and NOVA Center for the Performing Arts.

Waggoner moved to Laurel as a youngster, and was homeschooled by her parents, Ann and David Waggoner. Dave is the mayor of Laurel, and he and Ann are Sarah's biggest fans, along with her sisters.

