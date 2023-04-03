Laurel's Sarah Waggoner is ready to shine in the challenging role of "Salome," presented April 7, 8, 14 and 16 by Rimrock Opera Foundation and NOVA Center for the Performing Arts.
Waggoner moved to Laurel as a youngster, and was homeschooled by her parents, Ann and David Waggoner. Dave is the mayor of Laurel, and he and Ann are Sarah's biggest fans, along with her sisters.
One of the most challenging aspects of Waggoner's role is being on stage throughout the production, according to director Doug Nagel. The preparation time for such a grueling role could be years, but Waggoner stepped into the role last fall when the original soprano had to drop out.
"Since she took this on, every fleeting second she has breathed Salome," Nagel said. "Sarah has the right voice for this. She's got low notes and lots of high notes to sing."
Nagel complimented Waggoner for her preparation. Since Nagel lives in California, he helped coach Sarah via Zoom sessions once a week to assist with pronunciation of the German words.
Waggoner joined the Rimrock Opera Chorus for Kids when she was 12 or 13, and fell in love with classical music. When the ROCK chorus got to perform on stage in the opera "Die Fledermaus," Waggoner was hooked.
She went on to study opera at Pensacola Christian in Florida and earned a masters in music. Waggoner returned to Montana and she works full time at Billings Clinic. Waggoner has always loved to sing, and is thrilled to take on this big role. In a way, she's been preparing for it her whole life.
"My mom would say I would sing as a toddler. I would walk around the house singing church songs," Waggoner said.
Waggoner sang in the church choir at the First Baptist Church in Laurel, a group she said was "extremely saturated with good vocals."
"Salome" is based on the New Testament story in the Gospel of Mark where King Herod’s wife Herodias bears a grudge against John the Baptist for stating that Herod's marriage to her is unlawful. Herodias's daughter, Salome, dances before Herod at his birthday celebration. The opera is famous (at the time of its premiere, infamous) for its "Dance of the Seven Veils.” Four Billings professional dancers will be on stage with Waggoner.
Nagel plays John the Baptist, a role he has sung several times. He followed a suggestion from Waggoner to make Salome a young woman who just wants to be noticed, rather than a sexy temptress, which is the way many productions depict Salome.
Composer Richard Strauss wrote the music for the opera. The libretto is a Hedwig Lachmann's German translation of the 1891 French play "Salomé" by Oscar Wilde.
"Strauss really fits Sarah. These complicated rhythms that the piano is playing. To me, it sounds like the beginning of jazz," Nagel said.
The production is accompanied by pianist Tim Schoessler and sung in German with English text projected above the stage. Salome is 90 minutes long without intermission.
Other "Salome" cast members include Scott Wichael as King Herod, Kimberly James as Herodias, Christian Quevedo as Narraboth, Ana Rangel as the Page, Jordan Shawver as the 1st Soldier and 1st Nazarene, William Stearns as the Executioner, and Meghan Kilroy as Cappadocian. Supernumeraries include Jane Van Dyk, Precious McKenzie, Daphne Stearns, and Debra Gloor.
Tickets are available online at novabillings.org, through the box office at 2317 Montana Ave. or by phone at 406-591-9535.