Yeah, I was famous,” says six-year-old Hadley Foth with a grin as she reminisces about her recent trip to Florida. Her parents, Michael and Stacy Foth, nod in agreement as the young Foth shares details of her once-in-a-lifetime trip sponsored by the Montana Hope Project. Nominated by Hadley’s sister, Makayla, the Foth’s found out in January that they were selected and spent March 26th - April 2nd on an adventure of a lifetime.

The Foths found themselves in Florida at Give Kids the World Village. This area is especially for families on a “wish” trip and is an all inclusive campus with condos, pools and other activities. The “Gift Fairy” brought the young Foth a present each morning and “there was a jet tub in the bathroom,” she excitedly reported. The Foth’s received a pass to all the Disney parks in the area that granted them amazing access to the front of the lines and all the characters. They were able to experience Disney World, Universal Studios, Epcot and SeaWorld.