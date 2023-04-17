Yeah, I was famous,” says six-year-old Hadley Foth with a grin as she reminisces about her recent trip to Florida. Her parents, Michael and Stacy Foth, nod in agreement as the young Foth shares details of her once-in-a-lifetime trip sponsored by the Montana Hope Project. Nominated by Hadley’s sister, Makayla, the Foth’s found out in January that they were selected and spent March 26th - April 2nd on an adventure of a lifetime.
The Foths found themselves in Florida at Give Kids the World Village. This area is especially for families on a “wish” trip and is an all inclusive campus with condos, pools and other activities. The “Gift Fairy” brought the young Foth a present each morning and “there was a jet tub in the bathroom,” she excitedly reported. The Foth’s received a pass to all the Disney parks in the area that granted them amazing access to the front of the lines and all the characters. They were able to experience Disney World, Universal Studios, Epcot and SeaWorld.
Hadley Foth has a tough time deciding her favorite part of the trip. She experienced lengthy conversations with Elsa and Anna, Captain America, Pluto and even held a baby alligator. “Yeah, he was cute,” she says, but is still confident in her choice not to touch a sting ray.She was able to feed the sea lions and got soaked at an orca show. She enjoyed the Stone Age ride and the NASA Space ride. She lit up about Simpon’s World, “because it’s dad’s favorite” and she ate a “huge Homer donut.” Michael and Stacy Foth enjoyed watching their young daughter light up during their wish experience. “She loves superheroes more than princesses,” says mom, which prompts the young Foth to mimic one of her favorite characters, the “Hulk because he’s strong like me.”
“I don’t think she realizes the scope of the trip,” says her dad, Michael Foth. “She only wanted a churro,” when they arrived. Her parents fully agree they never could have done a trip like this on their own. Before Hadley Foth was born, she suffered a stroke around 34 weeks in utero. A c-section a week later brought a tiny fighter into the world. Foth spent the beginning of her life in the NICU, has been life-flighted to Salt Lake City and has had 9 surgeries in her short life. Parenting is never easy, but when compounded by medical appointments, surgeries and massive expenses the idea of family vacations quickly becomes a wish. Thankfully, the Montana Hope Project is in the business of granting wishes.
Founded in 1984, the Montana Hope Project is the charity of the Association of Montana Troopers. With a mission to grant the wishes of Montana kids with chronic health conditions, the nonprofit is funded by private and corporate donations and fundraising efforts. According to their website, they have already granted 12 wishes in 2023.