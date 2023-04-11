Laurel Garden Club

The Laurel Garden Club plants flowers last spring in the Elsie Johnston Garden near the Chamber building.

 Courtesy photo

With the mission of “All for beauty and beauty for all,” the Laurel Garden Club has been beautifying Laurel continuously since January 17, 1934. Most known for Elsie Johnston’s garden by Laurel’s underpass and the beautiful flowers in front of Laurel’s Chamber of Commerce, the Garden Club also plants trees throughout town, donates flower-filled planters to nonprofits and crafts Valentine’s favors for the residents of Laurel’s care facilities.

Currently, the club is 20 members strong. However, with half their group over the age of 70, they are recruiting enthusiastic new members. With tasks such as mulching, digging, planting, weeding and watering, the Garden Club would love to welcome experienced and novice gardeners alike.