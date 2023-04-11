With the mission of “All for beauty and beauty for all,” the Laurel Garden Club has been beautifying Laurel continuously since January 17, 1934. Most known for Elsie Johnston’s garden by Laurel’s underpass and the beautiful flowers in front of Laurel’s Chamber of Commerce, the Garden Club also plants trees throughout town, donates flower-filled planters to nonprofits and crafts Valentine’s favors for the residents of Laurel’s care facilities.
Currently, the club is 20 members strong. However, with half their group over the age of 70, they are recruiting enthusiastic new members. With tasks such as mulching, digging, planting, weeding and watering, the Garden Club would love to welcome experienced and novice gardeners alike.
In addition to dedicated members, the Laurel Garden Club relies on their annual Plant and Bake Sale to support their endeavors. This year’s sale will occur, rain or shine, on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Thomson Park picnic shelter. Club members dig up perennial plants from their own home gardens and bake homemade treats and offer them for sale to the community. Funds raised support their purchases of annual plants for their city gardens and supplies for their upkeep.
The Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of every month at 1:30 p.m.. Typically, the meetings are held at the 1st Interstate Bank community room at 401 SE 4th Street in Laurel. Contact Gail Brice at (406) 628-4813 for questions about the Laurel Garden Club and ways to get involved.