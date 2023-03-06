It's been months in the planning and years in the making, and now the first Laurel Community ArtWalk is about to take place in downtown Laurel.

Seventeen downtown locations, including Laurel City Hall in a show sponsored by Mayor Dave Waggoner, will participate in the inaugural ArtWalk, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. All are welcome to come stroll from business to business, enjoying art from more than 20 artists, including sculptural art, realistic art, abstract art, and jewelry.

Jim Seaton shows some of the agate rocks he collects. He taught art for 27 years at Laurel High School, and his legacy helped inspire the Laurel Community ArtWalk.
Jim Seaton painted a portrait of his late dog, Kodi, named for Kodiak, Alaska. Seaton will exhibit this painting and others at the Front Porch during ArtWalk March 16.
