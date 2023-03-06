It's been months in the planning and years in the making, and now the first Laurel Community ArtWalk is about to take place in downtown Laurel.
Seventeen downtown locations, including Laurel City Hall in a show sponsored by Mayor Dave Waggoner, will participate in the inaugural ArtWalk, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. All are welcome to come stroll from business to business, enjoying art from more than 20 artists, including sculptural art, realistic art, abstract art, and jewelry.
One of the most important artists showing is long-time Laurel High School art teacher Jim Seaton, who will show his work at the Front Porch, 109 W. First St. Seaton is part of the inspiration behind ArtWalk as he presented several school-wide art shows in the Laurel High School gym when he taught art in Laurel from 1967 to 1993.
"One year, I know we had 1,300 people there," Seaton said. "We would show art from kindergarteners through seniors. Everybody came."
Laurel artist Sue Carter, who is showing art at City Hall, said she remembered seeing the band and the choir perform during these art shows. They were an important opportunity for creative students to show off what they were passionate about.
For the upcoming ArtWalk, local businesses got together to support artists and bring the community together in a fun way. All ages are welcome to come visit the businesses to look and buy art and meet the artists. Most businesses are offering free snacks and beverages, the Vue & Brew is featuring live music in addition to art, and the Front Porch is presenting a kids' painting activity. High Plains Brewing is hosting the Billings Caledonian Pipes & Drums performing Celtic music at 6:30 p.m.
ArtWalk provides an opportunity for both established artists and emerging artists to show and sell their work. Elliott Chaney, a 17-year-old Laurel student, is showing his detailed and realistic oil landscape paintings at Blessed Beginnings, 101 W. Main St.
"One thing I strive for is I want to give people a painting that shares a specific moment when I am out in the mountains and feel so small. I want to capture the light and the color so they get the same feeling that I had when I painted it," Chaney said.
Chaney said his parents, Natalie and Nick, have supported his passion for art over the years, and Billings artist Tyler Murphy has inspired and mentored him.
Chaney created a 2023 calendar featuring his paintings, and he has a few left to sell during ArtWalk. He will also have 10 of the paintings used for the calendar on display and available for sale. His smaller works sell for $50 to $1,000.
Another young artist showing at ArtWalk is Taylor Hart, a Laurel High School senior who will show her paintings at the Laurel Outlook, 415 E. Main St.
Hart was the Montana recipient of the Congressional Art Competition in 2022, her artwork is on display in Washington, D.C.
The acrylic painting that received the award is of her grandmother's highland cow.
"You were supposed to paint your pet and since I didn't have a pet, I painted my grandmother's cow," Hart said.
Hart, whose parents are Deana and Lance, will be showing her drawing portfolio during ArtWalk, and some of her recent acrylic paintings, including an owl perched on a tree with a cigarette in his mouth.
Asked what the message was in the piece, Hart said simply, "I like to have fun with a painting."
"I have animation to thank for my interest in art....For the longest while I’ve stuck to sketching, but have since branched out my preferred medium by taking art classes, using colored pencils, oil pastels and paint rather than just pencil and pen," Hart said.
For the full list of ArtWalk stops, look at page A-9.