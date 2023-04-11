In the April 8, 1998 edition of the Laurel Outlook, ‘Eagle Ski team members show during their last trip to Red Lodge Mountain are (back row from left), Seth Spelts, Amanda Lardis, Katie Tyler, Jill Branstetter, Jenny Gallagher, Ryan Wetzel; front row: Chris Badura, J.T. Tanskanen, Justin Briscoe and Byrne Manley.’
The Laurel High School Eagle Ski team completed its season at Red Lodge Mountain on Wednesday, April 1. The 24-member ski team consisted of students with and without disabilities witnessed significant ski skill improvement as well as successful social skills interaction during the season, according to coach Shilloy Lowe. Senior members of the team were Seth Spelts, Amanda Lardis, Katie Tyler, Jill Branstetter, Jenny Gallagher, Ryan Wetzel, Chris Badura, J.T. Tanskanen, Justin Briscoe and Byrne Manley. Other team members included Nick Allen, Christy Barsness, Megan Bell, Libby Berg, Jamie Branstetter, Carrie Cahill, Dave Dreyer, Josh Graber, Danessa Kuck, Corry McGahan, Stephanie Mears, Melissa Ross, Sarah Sayler and Jacob Tuka.
The Panthers laid down some tracks Saturday. The Park City track and field teams swept the boys and girls titles at their own invitational. Joliet finished second in both categories. Five teams competed in the meet. First place Park City finishers were Booke Lowman, 100-meter; Sandy Ferris, 200-meter; Michelle McLane, 800-meter and 1,600-meter; Sandy Ferris, 300 and 110 hurdles; April Greer, discus; Blake Barnes, 300 hurdles; Tom Ferris, 100-meter; Michael Lentz, 200-meter; Micah Banres, 800-meter; Michael Southworth, 1,600-meter; Paul Lowery, 3,200-meter; Jeremiah Michael, discus; Jeff Seymour, javelin; Blake Barnes, long jump; and Blake Barnes, high jump. Both the girls and boys 400-relay teams also placed first.
50 years ago,
April 11, 1973
Twelve of the fourteen students who auditioned for the all-state choir received notification of being accepted, Claude Heller, Laurel Senior High School vocal director, announced Monday. Students named to the choir were Luanne Harris, Kathy Galusha, Linda Bernhardt, Linda Thom, Jenny Guenthner, Judy Gjefle, Marla Vanderwyk, Judy Pearson, Lorraine Allan, Doug Frank, Clete Knaub, and Jack Mahan. The students will participate in the all-state choir to be held in conjunction with the state music meet, May 4 and 5 in Bozeman.
Winners of the Laurel City Bowling Tournament held recently at the Palace Lanes include the Peavy Elevator, first place in the team competition with a score of 2813. Members of that team are Marie Strausburg, Mary Feuerbacher, Frankie Jansma, Vicki Cassidy, and Myrna Knaub. Winners in the doubles were Mary Ann Fisher and Marcey Ford with a 1220; Genny Barclay rated first in the singles with a 672; and in the all-events, Genny Barclay took first in the handicap division with a 1794; and in the scratch division, Mary Weis placed first with a 1525.
The Laurel boys extended their record to 3-0 with a 181-190 win over the Glasgow Scotties in high school golf action Friday, April 6, on the wind-swept Laurel course. Doug Metzger was medalist for the day with a 43 as he chalked up a birdie on the par-five fourth hole.
Steve Barrett and Kyle Long of Laurel, and Bob Fogleman of Glasgow all tied for second place honors with 45’s. Art Thompson and Tony Menello finished with 48’s. The Glasgow girls topped Laurel 110-140 with the Scotties’ Lori Newton taking first place with a 54. Her teammate Shirley Lawrence was second with a 56. Two Laurel girls, Apryl Byrne and Claudia Fadness, finished the nine-holes with 70’s. Lori Peterson finished with a 73.
75 years ago, April 7, 1948
Woods Products company, a new concern with J. Willard Baldwin and Gerhard B. Kjera as owners, began operations here last week. The company specializes in cabinet work, house construction, and made-to-order fixtures. The business office and plant is located at 113 West First Street.
Charles C. Giblin and Frank O. Hartley were elected trustees of school district No. 7 Saturday afternoon for three-year terms each. Giblin is proprietor of the Dutch Mill. Hartley is a former food store operator who is now in the livestock business.
The Park City school election was held Saturday, April 3, for the purpose of electing a trustee and voting on a special levy. The special levy carried by a vote of 156 to 21, and Allen Whitcanack was elected to a three-year term as trustee.
The senior class play, “Our Hearts Were Young and Gay,” has been cast and rehearsals have started. It is the hilarious story of two young girls, Cornelia played by Pat Rathbun and Emily who is Margery Lou Hartley, who become emancipated and take a trip on their own to France. The girls have many trying experiences with their safety pockets and it seems like the last straw when Cornelia breaks out with measles. Cornelia’s mother and father are played by Gene Bice and Phyllis Toombs. Dick Winters and Leo McEvoy help the girls enjoy their excursion. They are played by Paul Wold and John Smith.
100 years ago
April 11, 1923
By a majority of 148, F.A. parker was elected to the board of trustees of school district No. 7 at the annual election held Saturday afternoon. By the small margin of three votes the special levy of 10 mills was defeated. The vote was 77 for and 80 against.
Baseball talk, a sure sign of spring, has appeared in Laurel during the week and has progressed to a point where a meeting has been called for Friday evening at the Laurel Auto Supply company office, starting at 8 o’clock. The purpose of the meeting is to perfect an organization for the season, commence recruiting players and arrange for try-outs and practices. Baseball enthusiasts say Laurel has considerable good timber this year for a team.
Laying of a foundation commenced this morning for a large dance hall, which is being built by Mayor Frank Wright on lot 8 of block 13, a short distance west of the Home hotel on Main Street. The building is to be 29 x 80 feet, frame construction and of one story. It is estimated that the building will be completed for summer use within 20 days.