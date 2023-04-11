Eagle Ski team members

In the April 8, 1998 edition of the Laurel Outlook, ‘Eagle Ski team members show during their last trip to Red Lodge Mountain are (back row from left), Seth Spelts, Amanda Lardis, Katie Tyler, Jill Branstetter, Jenny Gallagher, Ryan Wetzel; front row: Chris Badura, J.T. Tanskanen, Justin Briscoe and Byrne Manley.’

 Laurel Outlook archives

25 years ago, April 8, 1998

The Laurel High School Eagle Ski team completed its season at Red Lodge Mountain on Wednesday, April 1. The 24-member ski team consisted of students with and without disabilities witnessed significant ski skill improvement as well as successful social skills interaction during the season, according to coach Shilloy Lowe. Senior members of the team were Seth Spelts, Amanda Lardis, Katie Tyler, Jill Branstetter, Jenny Gallagher, Ryan Wetzel, Chris Badura, J.T. Tanskanen, Justin Briscoe and Byrne Manley. Other team members included Nick Allen, Christy Barsness, Megan Bell, Libby Berg, Jamie Branstetter, Carrie Cahill, Dave Dreyer, Josh Graber, Danessa Kuck, Corry McGahan, Stephanie Mears, Melissa Ross, Sarah Sayler and Jacob Tuka.