Laurel voters turned out on Tuesday to support the Laurel Public Schools elementary bond, passing it with 1,865 votes or 54.8% for, and 1,552 votes or 45.4% against the $57 million bond.

The Laurel high school bond did not pass. Forty-eight percent of the votes cast or 1,581 votes were for the $31 million High School Bond, and 1,707 votes or 51.9% were against it.