Paige Farmer and her daughter Ada show off the window painting at Molly & Friends in support of the school bond election May 2. Farmer said she wants her daughter to receive a quality education and attend a school that is structurally safe.
Photo by Jaci Webb
Purple and gold signs are up all over Laurel to encourage voters to vote in the school election May 2.
Laurel voters turned out on Tuesday to support the Laurel Public Schools elementary bond, passing it with 1,865 votes or 54.8% for, and 1,552 votes or 45.4% against the $57 million bond.
The Laurel high school bond did not pass. Forty-eight percent of the votes cast or 1,581 votes were for the $31 million High School Bond, and 1,707 votes or 51.9% were against it.
In the School Trustee election, three trustees were elected. Kris Vogele received the most votes with 1,873 votes, followed by Rene Teeters Roth with 1,533 votes, Brittani Hunter with 1,357 votes, and Jessica Carstens with 1,249.
The elementary bond will fund building a new elementary school in Laurel, replacing Graff School where there are structural issues with the foundation. The money will also fund an addition to West School to accommodate students from South School. The administration offices will move to South School under the School Improvement Plan.
The high school bond would have funded upgrades to Laurel High School, including special education and tech ed facilities, and performing arts and physical education.
Laurel businesses, including the Laurel Chamber of Commerce got behind the school bonds, painting store windows with signs that read, “Vote yes.” More than 1,000 yard signs were posted throughout the community, encouraging people to vote.
Laurel superintendent Matt Torix led listening sessions with the Laurel community to find out what they wanted the future of Laurel schools to be. After the bond numbers were set, Torix organized meetings with community and civic groups, explaining the needs of the school district. One of the greatest issues the Laurel schools are facing is a projected increase in enrollment.