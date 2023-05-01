As Laurel 1st grade teacher, Jamie Garvey, prepares to close the door on her 44 year teaching career, she thinks fondly of all the children she’s known over the years. Every coloring page, craft and gift she’s received during her educational tenure fill boxes and totes at her home. “In 1st grade, you have a real bond with kids,” says Garvey, who has saved every class picture and remembers each child once she puts a face to the name. An entire generation of students have passed through Garvey’s classrooms. “From the first day of school to the last day, I nurtured the love of reading,” says Garvey. Her lasting impact proved by all the graduation, wedding and baby announcements she’s received over the years.

Over the summer of 2022, Garvey made the decision to retire after this school year. Many educators decided to leave the field during the 2020 Covid pandemic. While Garvey fully acknowledges what a challenge it was to educate and stay connected with her students during that time, she knew she didn’t want to finish her career that way. Garvey believes in going out “with a bang” and ended last year by playing on the playground with her outgoing class. The shocked look on the childrens’ faces, as their 65 year old teacher went down the slides, was priceless. Garvey acknowledges it might be tough to beat those antics.