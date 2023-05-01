As Laurel 1st grade teacher, Jamie Garvey, prepares to close the door on her 44 year teaching career, she thinks fondly of all the children she’s known over the years. Every coloring page, craft and gift she’s received during her educational tenure fill boxes and totes at her home. “In 1st grade, you have a real bond with kids,” says Garvey, who has saved every class picture and remembers each child once she puts a face to the name. An entire generation of students have passed through Garvey’s classrooms. “From the first day of school to the last day, I nurtured the love of reading,” says Garvey. Her lasting impact proved by all the graduation, wedding and baby announcements she’s received over the years.
Over the summer of 2022, Garvey made the decision to retire after this school year. Many educators decided to leave the field during the 2020 Covid pandemic. While Garvey fully acknowledges what a challenge it was to educate and stay connected with her students during that time, she knew she didn’t want to finish her career that way. Garvey believes in going out “with a bang” and ended last year by playing on the playground with her outgoing class. The shocked look on the childrens’ faces, as their 65 year old teacher went down the slides, was priceless. Garvey acknowledges it might be tough to beat those antics.
Hundreds of students aren’t Garvey’s only legacy. Over the years, she has had the opportunity to teach mini-classes to prospective teachers at MSU-Billings. She also wrote Laurel’s teacher mentoring program. As she cleans out her classroom, many of her favorite lesson plans are going into the rooms of her fellow educators. Garvey greatly values her time as a mentor for upcoming teachers. Teaching can be an emotional and stressful career. Garvey believes “you have to balance and have things outside the classroom to take care of yourself.” It can be easy to become “so bogged down when you’re so invested” in the lives of others. A supportive mentor can help guide through rough territory and help maintain focus.
Once retired, Garvey plans to travel. She has a trip booked to England and Ireland and will attend a family reunion in Washington. Her granddaughter lives in Sidney, MT, and is a junior in high school. She’s looking forward to spending more time with her. Garvey also plans to volunteer and told her church, “Put me to work!” While she’s spent most of her life with children, she’s interested in volunteering at an assisted living facility and working with the elderly.
As Garvey exits West Elementary school, she will leave a piece of her heart behind. More important though, her strong belief in the importance of education will remain in the minds of all the students she’s instructed over the years.