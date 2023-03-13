top story Laurel takes third at state tourney Mar 13, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Laurel Girls Basketball Team Courtesy photo A Laurel band student performs at state. Kathlen Linger The Laurel Pep Band performs at state. Kathleen Linger Alyse Aby Sannah Windy Boy Kathleen Linger Alyse Aby Kathleen Linger Laurel Cheerleaders Kathleen Linger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laurel beat Central High School, 54-49, to take third place the State A Tourney in Bozeman over the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Politics Trending now Laurel Police report for March 7-12 Laurel takes third at state tourney Stillwater County Sheriff's report for March 6-13 Code Girls United offers opportunities in tech for young women Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form