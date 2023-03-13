25 years ago
March 11, 1998
If you have a beef with city hall, now you can take a number and wait – wait to be placed on the city council agenda, that is. Gone are the days of deciding to go to the council on the spur of the moment to air your opinion on city business. At the Feb. 17 Laurel City Council meeting, aldermen approved by a unanimous vote on second reading Ordinance 98-1, which required people wishing to address the council to be placed on the council agenda.
Laurel Police Chief Alan Hovious told council members last week he thinks the city should “get out of the jail business.” There are liability issues to be concerned about with our jail facility,” says Hovious. He has recommended to the council and the city’s police commission that the department begin transporting its prisoners to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Billings, and close down Laurel’s jail. City council asked the chief for projected costs over a one-year period comparing making improvements to the city’s four-cell jail, as opposed to transporting prisoners to the Billings lock-up. There is no actual cost to the city for prisoners housed at YCDF. The cost would be in gas and manpower needed to transport prisoners.
Laurel High School students of the month are Patrick O’Neal and Sidne Feuerbacher.
Being a police officer is a highly public position, and any officer is expected to make contributions to the community. But Laurel’s Sergeant Mike Zuhoski has gone well beyond the norm for his community. His dedication and service were recognized earlier this year when he received the Public Official of the Year award during the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) banquet.
50 years ago
March 14, 1973
The Laurel Church of the Nazarene will soon have a new home. The Congregation hopes to move from its present location at fifth St. and Pennsylvania Ave. to a new location at Second Ave. and Eleventh St. the Rev. A.A. Miller, church pastor, announced this week. Ground-breaking ceremonies were held Sunday. The education wing will be constructed this year, which will include a large multi-purpose area for worship and social meetings.
Final spelldowns have been conducted in each of the three elementary schools and the junior high school and the names of those students who will participate in the city spelling bee have been announced by Mrs. Jack Neitz, spelling bee chairman. Students participating will be Karen Kraft, Connie Foos, Bryan Kelly, Mary Whitefield and Beth Knaub, eighth grade; Steven Giesick, Jerry Jackson, Mike Barnhart, Kathy Severin and Kristi Leischner, seventh grade; Nick Markovich and Tina Grincer, Graff sixth grade; Brenda Kohl, South sixth; and Christine Michael and Robin Frank, West sixth grade; Darlene Morales, Kay Feller, and Wayne Hill, Graff fifth grade; LeRae DuFresne, South fifth grade; and Deborah Wetch and Brad Dantic, West fifth grade. Alternates are Mary Wuertz, Dana Hirschfelt, Greg Becker, Jeff Vogel, Kevin Rangitsch, Todd Martin, Don Baker, Mark Wishler, Brenda Holwegner, Davon Olson, and Shelly DeVries.
Gary Gowen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Gowen, will portray the part of Figaro, in the Rocky Mountain College presentation of Mozart’s opera, “The Marriage of Figaro.”
75 years ago
March 10, 1948
The Laurel Locomotives bow out of the State Tournament. They lost by one point in the last seconds to Hardin, who took first, then lost to Red Lodge, who placed second.
At the Pearsall store in Park City during the week, a 4-H club exhibit of ribbons, certificates, pins and many awards won by the Park City Wranglers livestock club from 1931 to 1948 have been on display for the National 4-H club week. The 1948 club has for its leaders Victor Eisenman and Johnny Mohr. Fred Mehling is president; Henry Weschenfelder, vice president; Colleen Eisenman, secretary and treasurer; Jerry Hume, reporter, and William Johnson recreation leader. Other members are Jack Benner, Ralph Mehling, Fred Hill, Wilford Johnson, Roger Pearsall, Billy Lierow, Martin Mohr, Marven Guide, Marilyn Eastlick, Mary Ann Mohr, Josephine Mehling, and Lillian Hill.
During the week several families moved from Park City and other families came in. Mr. and Mrs. Philip Pope and family moved to a ranch near Custer and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Meyers of Powell, Wyo., moved to the Pope place. The Giest family, living west of here, moved to Fromberg and the Sol Richter family moved here from Edgar. Philip Michael and family, also living west of town, moved to Billings. Mr. and Mrs. Owen Ketchum, who have been staying with Mrs. Ketchum’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Keefer, moved to their ranch at Youngs Point, formerly the Roysdon ranch. Mr. and Mrs. Fred Gibson, formerly of Columbus, moved to the Harlan Eastlick place on Main street, which they recently bought. Mr. and Mrs. Homer Davidson and family moved to Butte. J. Minch bought the Davison place on Main street and moved his family during the week.
100 years ago
March 14, 1923
Operation on the Cove Ditch company’s project of reconstruction of its big canal, which has been shut down during the winter on account of snow, could and storm conditions, will be resumed on a large scale, according to B.C. Lillis, the company’s engineer. The company is widening the ditch and raising the banks to permit the canal to carry a great volume of water. The headgate has been relocated further up stream on the Yellowstone to insure a head of water when the stream is at is lowest stages in the late irrigation period. Practically the same grade lines are being maintained.
With an initial membership of 22, the Laurel Rod and Gun club was formed last Wednesday evening at a meeting of the Laurel sportsmen. The local organization is affiliated with the Montana State Sportsmen’s association and as such will assist in promoting the work of the state body as well as caring for local needs. The Laurel club appears to be meeting with hearty support from the hunters and fishermen of the city and the membership roll is increasing. The officers are J.B. Heinz, president; Walter Libecap, vice president; C.L. Calloway, treasurer, and O.H. Bundy, secretary. The board of directors consists of W.C. Phillips, C.R. Ryan, M.R. Walton, E.F. Burson and W.T. Wickert.