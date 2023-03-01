Laurel residents may soon have option to raise chickens

In a City Council Workshop held on Feb. 21, members reviewed a proposed amendment to Laurel’s City Code regarding prohibited animals. The amendment would allow residents to keep chickens within city limits. Under the new proposal, residents would be allowed to keep up to six chicken hens on their property, provided that they are kept in a secure structure and a clean environment. Chicken coops must be kept in backyards. Roosters are not included in the amendment, and will continue to be prohibited.
“I was approached a few months back about the possibility,” says Mayor Dave Waggoner. “It failed last time 8-0, so I asked the council why they voted against it.”
In the previous incarnation, attempts at passing the amendment failed because Laurel did not have a full-time Code Enforcement officer, so animal control issues involving the birds would have proved to be problematic for the city. Mayor Waggoner says that Chief of Police Stan Langve was opposed to the measure at that time, saying, “We have no place to house chickens.”
Now that the police department has animal control measures in place with Officer Joel Sauter making the rounds, council members and Chief Langve are more receptive to the idea.
“As far as storage of a stray chicken, we have a farm south of town that said, “call us, we’ll come get them,” says Waggoner. The owners of that farm told the Mayor that they would hold the chickens for the owner, and find places to adopt the fowl if they are not retrieved.
“We will find them a home, or a stewpot,” laughs Waggoner.
Chicken owners will be required to obtain a permit through the city in order to proceed with setting up a roost. The mayor plans to look into issuing special bands for owners to put on their chicken’s legs in order to prove that they are registered and licensed. Owners who do not maintain the City’s standards of cleanliness and containment run the risk of losing the privilege to keep the birds. Mayor Waggoner recognizes the niche that keeping chickens has carved in the light of recent economic trends and supply and demand issues centered around eggs.
“We’re getting dozens of letters in support,” says Waggoner.
The amendment must go through a public hearing before Council members can vote on the issue. The Outlook will continue to post updates as the story develops.