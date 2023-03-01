Laurel residents may soon have option to raise chickens

Got chickens? City Council considers amendment to prohibited animal statute.

 Wikimedia Commons / Sarah Stierch

In a City Council Workshop held on Feb. 21, members reviewed a proposed amendment to Laurel’s City Code regarding prohibited animals. The amendment would allow residents to keep chickens within city limits. Under the new proposal, residents would be allowed to keep up to six chicken hens on their property, provided that they are kept in a secure structure and a clean environment. Chicken coops must be kept in backyards. Roosters are not included in the amendment, and will continue to be prohibited.

“I was approached a few months back about the possibility,” says Mayor Dave Waggoner. “It failed last time 8-0, so I asked the council why they voted against it.”