After Laurel voters approved the $57 million elementary district bond, it's time to start working on the design of a new school and the remodel of West School.
Laurel school superintendent Matt Torix said the plan is to allow for a 6 to 9-month design phase with public input, followed by ground breaking next spring. Two construction projects, including the new school and remodeling West, were funded through the $57 million elementary bond, passed by Laurel voters on May 2. The remodeled West School and new elementary school should be ready and open for classes by fall 2025.
Torix wanted to thank Laurel voters for approving the elementary bond, noting that Montana holds the distinction of being the toughest state in which to pass a school bond. He said everyone from teachers, parents, administrators, and business and civic leaders showed their support for the bond.
Bids for the design of the new school are due on May 25, and the Laurel School Board will review them in June. Three companies, including A & E Design of Billings who worked with the district to get the school bonds passed, have asked for information in order to submit a bid. Torix said the building committee will review the bids on May 26 and send the top bids to the full board to review. Torix said he would like to see a school design plan with students as the main focus.
"We want someone focused on kids and we're looking at people with a vision. We want someone who is focused on a great educational environment," Torix said.
The high school bond of $31 million did not pass and the district needs to find a way to address issues, including replacing more than 100 broken bleacher seats, and issues with the heating system. But for now, Torix said, "We are focusing on the glass half-full."
A $200,000 building reserve levy will be voted on in May 2024. Money from the reserve can be used to make repairs to the high school.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/