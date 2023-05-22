After Laurel voters approved the $57 million elementary district bond, it's time to start working on the design of a new school and the remodel of West School.

Laurel school superintendent Matt Torix said the plan is to allow for a 6 to 9-month design phase with public input, followed by ground breaking next spring. Two construction projects, including the new school and remodeling West, were funded through the $57 million elementary bond, passed by Laurel voters on May 2. The remodeled West School and new elementary school should be ready and open for classes by fall 2025.