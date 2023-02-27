The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between Feb. 20 and Feb. 27. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737. The department also has several pictures of persons of interest posted on their Facebook page. Anyone with information about these individuals may also contact the LPD.
Feb. 21
At 4:25 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Bernhardt road to investigate a report that an employee had been caught stealing from the location. An 18 year-old Laurel female, Jillian Ashlyn Mollerstrom, was arrested for theft and served with a no-trespass order.
Feb. 22
At 11:26 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of East 8th Street to investigate a report of a physical altercation between 2 juveniles.
At 2:27 p.m., police investigated a report that a juvenile had started a fire in a bathroom at a location on the 200 block of East 8th Street. The incident was handled by school administrators.
Feb. 23
At 3:05 p.m., police investigated. report of an erratic driver on the 700 block of 1st Avenue. The driver told police that he had hit a fire hydrant. It was discovered that the driver was intoxicated. Police charged Ryan Daniel Blumenshine with a 6th offense DUI, a felony.
Feb. 25
At 12:19 p.m., police received a report of a theft from the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. An individual had attempted to use a stolen credit card on 2 occasions at the location.
At 10:44 p.m., police investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 600 block of West 1st Street.The incident is under investigation.
Feb. 26
At 2:39 p.m., police made contact with a driver who was driving recklessly at Riverside Park. The report states that the individual was damaging turf at the location by "doing donuts". Police charged a 68 year-old Laurel female, Tarria Lee Litzsinger, with reckless driving and failure to provide proof of insurance.
At 6:58 p.m., police responded to a report that a male had forced entry into a residence and refused to leave. The caller reported that they were nearly pushed down the stairs by the suspect, who also damaged the property and several expensive items in the home. Police charged a 19 year old Park City male, Jacob Johnathan Palin, with felony burglary, partner/family member assault, and criminal mischief. Palin was transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
Feb. 27
At 1:06 a.m., police served a 37 year-old Laurel male, Tyson Daniel Lingelbach, with an outstanding warrant.