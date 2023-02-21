Feb. 15

  • At 10:41 a.m., police served 2 active warrants on a 41 year-old Laurel female, Bethany Jean Juel. The female was reportedly incarcerated at the time of the service.
  • At 11:17 a.m., a resident reported that they had almost been the victim of a scam when they were attempting to purchase a vehicle from a seller on Craigslist. No losses were reported.
  • At 3:21 p.m., police investigated a report of a careless driver who was endangering students on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue. A 23 year-old Hardin Female, Aayla Shayne Humphrey, was cited.