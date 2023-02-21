At 10:41 a.m., police served 2 active warrants on a 41 year-old Laurel female, Bethany Jean Juel. The female was reportedly incarcerated at the time of the service.
At 11:17 a.m., a resident reported that they had almost been the victim of a scam when they were attempting to purchase a vehicle from a seller on Craigslist. No losses were reported.
At 3:21 p.m., police investigated a report of a careless driver who was endangering students on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue. A 23 year-old Hardin Female, Aayla Shayne Humphrey, was cited.
Feb. 17
At 7:31 a.m., a resident reported that someone had unlawfully entered their residence on the 700 block of 8th Avenue. At 4:48 p.m., a resident on the 800 block of West 7th Street reported that someone had stolen items from their unlocked vehicle. At 5:16 p.m., a resident on the 700 block of 8th Avenue reported that someone had stolen items out of their unlocked vehicle. A similar report occurred on the 700 block of West 6th Street at 6:15 p.m. A caller on the 700 block of West 7th street reported that their garage had been broken into at 6:16 p.m. At 7:09 p.m., a resident on the 400 block of 7th Avenue also reported a trespass to their unlocked vehicle. Police responded to the area and subsequently captured a 29 year-old Billings male, Douglass Joseph Wallace, and discovered that he was in possession of items that had been reported stolen from all of these locations. Wallace was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Feb. 19
At 9:27 a.m., a business on the 400 block of Southeast 4th Street reported that a male had stolen a drill and attempted flee the location on foot. A 27 year-old billings male, Julio Marco Lopez, was captured and charged with theft.
At 9:02 p.m., a theft was reported on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. It was reported that a suspect had fled the location carrying 2 vacuum cleaners. The incident is under investigation.