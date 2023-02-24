Laurel Outlook ad deadlines change Feb 24, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The deadline to submit legal, classified or display advertisements for The Laurel Outlook will be moved to 11 a.m. on Monday. This also applies to obituaries, and is effective immediately.If you have questions, please contact The Outlook sales representative Mary Lou Batalden at 406-628-4412 or mbatalden@laureloutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Trade Law Trending now 19-year-old Laurel man dies in accident in Billings Laurel Police Report Parsons Dance brings brilliant display of artistry to ABT Open house birthday party for Gayle Klose on Feb. 25 Honoring Old Glory: Local Boy Scout proposes flag retirement space at cemetery Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form