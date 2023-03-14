Lisa Condon grew up in Laurel, Montana, and graduated from Laurel High School. She then went to college in Spearfish, South Dakota, at Black Hills State University.
“In my first year of college I did not plan on becoming a teacher. I saw myself in one of those big sky scrapers, I took business classes, but then circumstances in my life changed.”
She explained that she got married and had kids, and she changed her mind.
“I knew that teaching was a good job for a mom,” she said. Condon and her husband moved back to Montana after her husband accepted a position in the area. She became a teacher in Joliet. She taught history and coached track and “thought I was going to be there forever.”
It’s funny how the world works, sometimes.
The superintendent of the Joliet schools asked Condon if her connections in Laurel could help the track team to be able to do pole vault.
“At the time, Joliet didn’t have the resources to do pole vault, so, I got in contact with people here at the high school and asked if the kids could do it.”
She remembered one day that she was with her Joliet kids at the Laurel track and one of her high school coaches approached her.
“The coach told me, ‘Hey I hear you’re teaching history, I’m retiring and they’re not hiring a business teacher, they’re hiring a history teacher.’ So I applied for the job and I got the job,” Condon explained. “They hired me knowing that I was also a business teacher and at the time they didn’t have business classes and that was something they wanted to implement.” After that, the rest is history.