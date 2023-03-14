Lisa Condon

Lisa Condon

 Lifetouch National School Studios Inc.

Lisa Condon grew up in Laurel, Montana, and graduated from Laurel High School. She then went to college in Spearfish, South Dakota, at Black Hills State University.

“In my first year of college I did not plan on becoming a teacher. I saw myself in one of those big sky scrapers, I took business classes, but then circumstances in my life changed.”