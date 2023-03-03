At a City Council meeting held on Feb. 28, Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner was presented with a certificate and award from the Town of Fromberg. Fromberg Mayor Tim Nottingham was in attendance to present the honors.

In the aftermath of the flooding crisis in the Clarks Fork Valley last June, Nottingham says that Mayor Waggoner reached out to see if there was anything that Laurel could do to help residents of Fromberg recover from the disaster. Fromberg's mayor says that he asked Waggoner if he could help with providing dumpsters for residents to use in their efforts to clean up their flood-ravaged properties. 