At a City Council meeting held on Feb. 28, Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner was presented with a certificate and award from the Town of Fromberg. Fromberg Mayor Tim Nottingham was in attendance to present the honors.
In the aftermath of the flooding crisis in the Clarks Fork Valley last June, Nottingham says that Mayor Waggoner reached out to see if there was anything that Laurel could do to help residents of Fromberg recover from the disaster. Fromberg's mayor says that he asked Waggoner if he could help with providing dumpsters for residents to use in their efforts to clean up their flood-ravaged properties.
"Not only did he call me and offer his help, he did it," says Nottingham. 'I told him that we need dumpsters. We're being overwhelmed with debris piling up. He said "done."
On the day following that phone conversation, Public Works officers Kurt Markegard and Matt Wheeler personally delivered a dumpster to the small community, and the extensive cleanup work continued.
"He (Mayor Waggoner) said it will stay as long as you want it, as long as it's needed," says Nottingham. "That meant so much to the Town of Fromberg, and to me."
After their trip to Fromberg, Markegard and Wheeler trekked over to Joliet to see if there was anything they could do to help those residents.
"We have a great Public Works Department here, and they showed their colors," says Waggoner. He says that Laurel's Public Works staff hauled 15 40-yard containers to the Billings landfill in Laurel's participation in Fromberg's cleanup efforts.
Nottingham presented Waggoner with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Town of Fromberg that reads, "In appreciation of your selfless generosity given to the Town of Fromberg in our time of need. Thanks to you, your council, and your staff." Mayor Waggoner was also presented with a Civic Leader Award for his support of Fromberg during the flooding disaster of 2022.