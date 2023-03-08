Representative Lee Deming

Legislators are encouraged to follow the three C’s. They are conscience, constituents, and caucus-in that order of priority. I have heard this many times in Helena over the last two months.

I have followed this prescription whenever the effect of legislation that I was considering wasn’t immediately obvious. Some legislation that I read seemed to have a clear-cut effect whose merits or flaws did not come to light until committee hearings or floor debate.