Legislators are encouraged to follow the three C’s. They are conscience, constituents, and caucus-in that order of priority. I have heard this many times in Helena over the last two months.
I have followed this prescription whenever the effect of legislation that I was considering wasn’t immediately obvious. Some legislation that I read seemed to have a clear-cut effect whose merits or flaws did not come to light until committee hearings or floor debate.
We are in the transmittal break, the halfway point. Most bills that passed one of the houses must have been heard and passed by its original house before being transmitted to the other house. I thought it would be good to reflect on some of the general legislation that passed the House.
If you have read some of my earlier submissions, you will know that tax rebates are one of my main priorities. We spent much of our earlier time on the House floor passing a rebate package that will total almost a billion dollars. I voted for all of it knowing full well, as I have told you on these pages, that there is likely at least a billion dollars of your tax money left to either rebate or use. I will vote to get back to you as much of that money as possible. I believe that there will be a movement to do that in the second half of the legislative session. We’ll see.
Some highlights;
HB 192 will give those who qualify $1250 in rebates to individuals and $2500 to married couples filing jointly for the 2021 tax year. There are an estimated 460,000 taxpayers in Montana that are eligible.
HB 222 provides a property tax rebate on a principal residence. Current homeowners would receive two payments of $500, one in 2023 and one in 2024. It is estimated that 292,000 households would be eligible each year.
HB 251 directs $150,000,000 toward paying down the state’s existing debt.
HB 267 directs $100,000,000 into a highway construction fund getting Montana matching Federal funds for highway projects.
HB 121 reduces the individual income tax rate from 6.76% to 5.9%.
In my opinion, these are very good bills, just overdue.
Here are two other bills that I found interesting. In an attempt to level the playing field between the Judiciary and the Legislature, at least two bills were brought. HB 512 and HB 518. 512 provides that legislators can intervene in lawsuits concerning the Legislature. 518 gives the Legislature standing to initiate or defend lawsuits. I understand that there is a bill in the works to clarify that the Legislature can fulfill its oversight authority by issuing subpoenas, the issue that caused some contention in the last Legislative session. I think these are welcome changes.
In the interest of space, I will only draw your attention to one more bill. HB 535 requires that a financial literacy class be taught as a condition of high school graduation. This should have been implemented decades ago.
The first half of the legislative session has been interesting, as promised.