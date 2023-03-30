Laurel High School Sophomore Erika Molnar recently completed a term as a page in the Montana Senate. She became interested in the opportunity when her grandfather, local Senator Brad Molnar, made her aware of the program.

"He brought it up, and sent me the application for it," says Molnar.

erika molnar with brad

Erika Molnar with her grandfather, Senator Brad Molnar.
erika molnar with gov

One of the perks of Molnar's experience: meeting Governor Greg Gianforte.