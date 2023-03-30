Laurel High School Sophomore Erika Molnar recently completed a term as a page in the Montana Senate. She became interested in the opportunity when her grandfather, local Senator Brad Molnar, made her aware of the program.
"He brought it up, and sent me the application for it," says Molnar.
She filled out the application, and was accepted. Molnar traveled to Helena for a week-long adventure of working closely with Montana senators and learning about the legislative process first-hand. Her days as a Senate page started at 8:00 a.m., and ended at 5:00 p.m. Her first daily task was gathering various items of paperwork, emails, and letters. After sorting the material, Molnar and the other pages were tasked with hand delivering it to the Senators. This process kept the pages busy two or three times per day, in addition to the task of providing copies of the bills that the Senators would be covering for the day's session.
Pages were integral to the organization and operation of the legislative session. Pages were on hand in senate chambers to provide a variety of services.
"We would go and sit up front. If one of the senators needed another drink or a snack, or if they needed us to get a bill printed out, they would hit a little button on their desk," says Molnar. "We would go over and help them out."
Molnar says that her experience helped her to begin to form her own political ideology.
"On some of the bills, I would agree with one senator on their side more," says Molnar. However, she says that the opposing side would sometimes make sense too. The experience allowed her to see many different perspectives of the issues that were brought forth in the session.
Molnar thinks that gaining an understanding about how our government works is important for young people because of the effect that legislation has on people and their communities.
'If we get an understanding of that then when we get older we aren't just saying all this stuff like "oh we support this", but don't even really know the background or the details of what you're supporting," says Molnar.
Despite the family connection to politics, Molnar says that she isn't really planning on pursuing such a role in her future. She is more intrigued by a career in the medical field, but Molnar says she would highly recommend the senate page opportunity to other young people. Youths who are at least 16 years old and are interested in the program will find more information and an application at leg.mt.gov/engage-government/page-program/.