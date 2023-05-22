Dollar amounts are not shown. The LHS Senior Class of 2023 has earned in excess of $3.2 million in scholarship funds.
The "*" next to the scholarship denotes that the scholarship is under the School listed above it.
Ava Arrowsmith
Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
*Dean's Scholarship
*Arts Without Boundaries Scholarship
*Marching Band Scholarship
Laurel Women in Business Award
Alyse Aby
Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID
*Full Athletic Scholarship
Karleigh Adkins
LMCF George and Virginia Ulschak Memorial Scholarship
Montana State University - Billings, MT
*Yellowjacket Excellence Award
Dickinson State University, Dickinson, ND
*Presidential Scholarship
*NAU Founder Gold Tuition Scholarship
*CMU Maroon and Gold Merit Award
University of Memphis Dean's Scholarship, Memphis, TN
North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND
*Merit Scholarship
Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT
*Founder's Scholarship
Montana State University - Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
Montana University System Honors Scholarship
*Berg Family Endowment Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Carroll College, Helena, MT
*Bishop's Merit Scholarship
Mia Andersen
Miles City Community College, Miles City, Montana
*Athletic Scholarship
Labor Union
Madison Bales
Montana State University - Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
*Montana University System STEM Scholarship
Sibanye/Stillwater Mining, Columbus, MT
Julia Barsness
Montana State University - Billings
Laurel Federated Woman's Club, Laurel, MT
Brayden Bennington
Montana University System Honors Scholarship
*STEM Scholarship
*Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
*Premier Scholarship Addition
George and Virginia Ulschak Memorial Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Youth Serve Montana Scholarship
Sibanye/Stillwater Mining, Columbus, MT
Lane BeQuette
South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD
*Attendance Scholarship
Simon Bickel
University of Montana, Missoula, MT
*Academic Scholarship
Madison Bratton
Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT
*Tour Scholarship
*Presidential Scholarship
Tazia Brester
Montana State University -Billings, Billings, MT
*Yellowjacket Excellence UC2
Laurel Education Foundation, Laurel, MT
LMCE Scholarship
Linda Blilier Memorial Endowment
A Haus of Realty, Laurel, MT
Laurel Booster Club Spirit Scholarship
Ella Breen
Big Sky State Games "Character Counts" Scholarship
University of Montana-Western, Dillon, MT
Concordia College, Moorhead, MN
Laurel Unified Education Association Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Laurel Booster Club Spirit Scholarship
Justice-Payge Brooks
Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT
*Merit Scholarship
United States Military - National Guard
Jace Buchanan
Dickinson State University, Dickinson, ND
*Athletic Scholarship
*Academic Scholarship
Victoria Buettner
Montana State University - Billings
*Academic Award
Maesy Bummer
Love for Lexy Award, Laurel, MT
Alexa Caswell
Arts Without Boundaries Scholarship
Ethan Chatwood
University of Montana, Missoula, MT
*Academic Award
*Marching Band Award
*Dan Pletscher Endowment - College of Forestry
Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative
Employee Scholarship
Ryne Clauson
University of Jamestown, Jamestown, ND
*Athletic Scholarship
*Academic Scholarship
*Academic Materials
Carly Cook
Utah Tech University, Saint George, UT
*Non-Resident Founders Academic Scholarship
*Women's Track and Field Athletic Scholarship
Molly Cooney
Olson Family Memorial Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT
*Presidential Scholarship
Payton Coxwell
Sheridan Community College, Sheridan, WY
*Academic and Housing Scholarship
GFWC Billings Junior Women's Club
Montana State University, Billings, MT
*Excellence Scholarship
Laurel Women in Business Award, Laurel, MT
Jaxson Crookston
Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
Gentry Davidson
Laurel Education Foundation Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Leona P. and Francis A. Larson Academic Scholarship
Laurel Booster Club Spirit Scholarship
Alexis DeTienne
Academic Scholarship
*Volleyball Manager Scholarship
Ava Geist
Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT
*Presidential Merit Scholarship
*Visitation Scholarship
Kaiya Graves
University of Providence, Great Falls, MT
*Track and field Scholarship
Northern State University, Aberdeen, SD
*Track and Field Scholarship
*Wolfpack Academic Aid
Colorado Mesa University, Grand Junction, CO
*Track and Field Scholarship
*Distinguished Scholar Award
Big Sky State Games "Character Counts" Scholarship
Billings Simply Amazing Teen Scholarship
Reach Higher Montana
*Sticker Design Scholarship
Billings Junior Women's Club Scholarship
Montana Electric Cooperative Association
*Memorial Scholarship
Sibanye/Stillwater Mining, Columbus, MT
Laurel Unified Education Association Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Frank Chesarek Memorial Scholarship
Rimrock Pediatric Dentistry
Bergen Handegard
Montana State University-Billings
*Yellowjacket Excellence Award
Callie Halvorson
Haven Park's Scholarship
*Academic Scholarship
Emily Harmala
Order of the Odd Fellow's Scholarship, Laurel, MT
John Weinschrott Memorial Endowment Scholarship
Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
Rocky Mountain College Trustee Scholarship
*NAU Founder's Gold Tuition Scholarship
Carroll College, Helena, MT
*Bishop's Scholarship
Wood's Powr-Grip, Laurel, MT
Savannah Haug
William S. Bender Memorial Scholarship
Arnold and Cora A. Benson Scholarship
Dennis and Phyllis Washington Scholarship
Laurel Booster Club Spirit Scholarship
Andrew Johnson
Montana University System Honors Scholarship
Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
*Treasure State Scholarship
Evergreen Rebekah Lodge, Laurel, MT
Camden Johnson
Dickinson State University, Dickinson, ND
*Wrestling and Football Scholarships
Ethan Johnson
Montana University System Honors Scholarship
*Treasure Scholarship
*Montana Premier Scholarship
Lindsay Koch
Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
*Treasure Scholarship
*Premier Scholarship
Tierra Langford
Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT
Kathrine LeBrun
Montana University System Honor Scholarship
Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
*Treasure Scholarship
Conoco Philips Dependent Scholarship
Brianna Linday
Montana University System Honors Scholarship
*Montana Premier Scholarship
Montana Community Foundation Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Mya Maack
Big Sky State Games "Character Counts" Scholarship
Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT
*Full Athletic Scholarship
Montana State University - Billings Billings, MT
*Full Athletic Scholarship
Carroll College, Helena, MT
*Full Athletic Scholarship
Saint Martin's University, Lacy, WA
*Full Athletic Scholarship
College of Idaho, Caldwell, ID
*Full Athletic Scholarship
Abigail Molm
Carroll College, Helena, MT
*Saint Scholarship
Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
University of Montana, Missoula, MT
*UMAAS Scholarship
*NAU Scholarship
Laurel Booster Club Spirit Scholarship
Abigail Nagel
Montana State University - Billings, Billings, MT
*Yellowjacket Excellence Award
2022 Heisman High School Award Winner
George and Virginia Ulschak Memorial Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Sibanye/Stillwater Mining, Columbus, MT
Madi Nevin
Larry and Nancy Lorfing Memorial Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
Montana Forensics Educators All-State Selection
Academic All-State for Speech, Drama, and Debate
Academic Honors both Semesters
Evergreen Rebekah Lodge, Laurel, MT
Savanna Parker
Montana State University - Billings
Laramie County Community College, Laramie, WY
Xavier college, Cincinnati, OH
*Full Scholarship
Montana State University - Bozeman
*Leader's Edge Scholarship
Aidan Peers
Montana University System Honors Scholarship
*STEM / Healthcare Scholarship
Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
*Premier Scholarship
Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT
*Trustee Scholarship
University of Montana, Missoula, MT
*Academic Achievement Scholarship
Laurel Community Foundation Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Laurel Education Foundation Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Halle Prom
Montana State University - Billings, Mt
*Yellowjacket Blue and Yellow Scholarship
Ally Ralph
South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD
*Academic and Grants
Grant Robertus
Montana Tech, Butte, MT
*Oredigger Distinction Scholarship
Tatumn Scholley
Dickinson State University, Dickinson, ND
*Athletic Scholarship
*Heritage Foundation
Stillwater Mining Scholarship
Cooper Stahlman
Bismarck State University, Bismarck, ND
*Foundation Scholarship
*Baseball Scholarship
Laurel Booster Club Spirit Scholarship
Cora Styles
Montana State University - Billings
*Yellowjacket Excellence Award
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
*Merit Scholarship
Fort Lewis College, Durango, CO
Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT
*Presidential Scholarship
Carroll College, Helena, MT
*Presidential Scholarship
Sibanye/Stillwater Mining, Columbus, MT
Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Laurel, MT
Marissa Tillman
Montana State University - Billings, MT
*GPA Scholarship
Don and Colleen Rutt Memorial Scholarship, Laurel, MT
Community Scholarship, Patricia Schmitt Award
Laurel Booster Club Spirit Scholarship
Ben Tiry
Montana State University - Billings Billings, MT
*Academic Scholarship
Oakley Torno
Montana State University - Billings Billings, MT
*Dean's Scholarship
Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT
*Dean's Scholarship
Valley Credit Union "ValleyDictorian" Scholarship
Wesley Tschacher
Montana Tech, Butte, MT
*Tech Scholarship
*Undergraduate Scholarship
Sibanye/Stillwater Mining, Columbus, MT
Eli Weisenberger
Montana State Golf Association
Nels and Katie Christiansen Junior Golf Scholarship
Laurel Booster Club Spirit Scholarship