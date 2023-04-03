Laurel firefighters had the opportunity to participate in some intensive training over the last few weeks. Earlier in March, rookies and seasoned veterans alike were on hand to participate in extrication training. This training teaches firefighters how to assist people who have been trapped in their vehicle after a crash renders the doors unusable or unsafe.
Hanser's towing out of Billings assisted with this training event. The company brought their heavy equipment to Laurel in order to place a bus on top of a car.
"It simulated if a vehicle rear-ended a bus," says Laurel interim Fire Chief J.W Hopper, "and then our guys did everything to stabilize the bus, and simulated if someone was in the car how we would get them out."
The fire department utilized their extrication equipment, such as air bags and struts that are specially designed for that purpose.
Hopper says that the Fire department holds trainings on a monthly basis. Rookies get specialized training that teaches them all the aspects of how the fire department is organized, call flow, CPR, and other basic functions. Once approved by the City Council, rookies are also eligible to participate in the more advanced monthly training programs such as extrication, car fires, wildland fires, rope rescue, dealing with utility emergencies, and hazardous materials procedures.
"In December we cover things that somebody may have missed, or things that the guys need a refresher on," says Hopper.
Outside training is also available to Laurel's firefighters. The department partners with CHS, Montana Rail Link, and the Stillwater Mine for additional programs. Hopper says that every year, CHS takes Laurel firefighters to industrial firefighting training in New Orleans or Texas.
"I think the training department does really good," says Hopper. "There's a group of guys that are tasked with that job through the year, making sure that everybody is trained and that they keep up with the training."
The Fire Department also teams up with Laurel EMS for training that involves medical situations. Most recently, the two departments had the opportunity to receive training with HELP flight operators.
The training and skill of Laurel's first responders was made evident on April 1, when a rollover accident on the ramp near Interstate 90 required the department's immediate response. Laurel's Fire Department was there to help, and will continue that practice 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.