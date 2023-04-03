lfd training 2.jpg

Laurel firefighters train in extricating an accident victim from a wrecked vehicle.

 Courtesy Photo

Laurel firefighters had the opportunity to participate in some intensive training over the last few weeks. Earlier in March, rookies and seasoned veterans alike were on hand to participate in extrication training. This training teaches firefighters how to assist people who have been trapped in their vehicle after a crash renders the doors unusable or unsafe. 

Hanser's towing out of Billings assisted with this training event. The company brought their heavy equipment to Laurel in order to place a bus on top of a car.

lfd training.jpg

Hanser's Automotive of Billings lifted a bus onto a car to simulate an accident for extrication training. 
lfd accident.jpg

At the scene of April 1 accident, Laurel firefighters deployed struts to stabilize a rolled vehicle.
lfd accident 2.jpg

A Laurel firefighter works to stabilize a vehicle in a real-life application of their training.