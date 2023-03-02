At Laurel’s City Council Workshop meeting held on Feb. 21, Mayor Dave Waggoner announced that Fire Chief Brent Peters has submitted his resignation. Members of the Laurel fire Department were present at the meeting, and took the time to address Council during the public comment portion, in which individuals are permitted three minutes to speak. Tuesday’s meeting was an emotionally charged gathering in which concerns regarding the status of Laurel’s Fire Department and its leadership were laid bare for the City Council’s consideration.
“We stand before you and ask that we be included in establishing a sustainable vision for the future of the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department and that conversations happen in public, and in an accountable manner,” says firefighter Jayson Nicholson in his address to Council. “Our experience with this administration has been a posture of bullying and animosity toward the fire department and its members.”
Another Laurel firefighter, who identifies himself only as Jake, says, “Chief Peters has been pushed to the breaking point in trying to advocate for the department. I don’t see Brent as just a Chief, I see him as a true leader, a brother, a mentor, and a friend.”
“I did not ask him or force him into resigning his position. He called me up and said he (Peters) had left his resignation on my desk,” says Mayor Waggoner. “He wants to be a full-time Fire Chief, and we just don’t have the money right now. We just don’t have the assets.”
Mayor Waggoner says that the negative perceptions that many members of the Fire Department have are based on incorrect information that has somehow been circulated to its members.
“There’s a lot of misinformation going to the fire department about the reasoning why, and saying that we, as in me as an administrator, do not respect and are undermining the fire department by not letting them buy anything, which is absolutely wrong,” says Waggoner. “They have met everything in their budget over and above.”
Waggoner says Peters submitted some equipment purchase orders to the budget and finance committee without offering an explanation as to why the equipment was needed, as is the norm for such requests. Mayor Waggoner says that the purchase orders were turned down pending further explanation as to the department’s needs.
“Budget and finance is made up of four council members, myself, and the clerk/treasurer. Myself and the clerk/treasurer are only there to observe. We have no vote in that,” says Waggoner. “Those purchases were voted down until he could come in and explain.”
“There is a breakdown of communication. I’ll be the first to admit that,” says Waggoner. “We want to clear that up.”
Laurel’s Mayor does not agree that there is a culture of negativity directed at the Fire Department on the part of City government. “There’s no animosity towards Peters either. He is a hell of a fireman. He has a fireman’s heart, and he’ll do anything.”
After the Feb. 21 meeting, Mayor Waggoner says that he drafted a letter to all of the officers of the Fire Department, encouraging them to put forth a candidate to fill the position. He wants to have a meeting with the new chief and a delegation of firefighters to work through the issues that have complicated the city’s relationship with the department.
Peters did not immediately respond to the Outlook’s request for comment.