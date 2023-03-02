At Laurel’s City Council Workshop meeting held on Feb. 21, Mayor Dave Waggoner announced that Fire Chief Brent Peters has submitted his resignation. Members of the Laurel fire Department were present at the meeting, and took the time to address Council during the public comment portion, in which individuals are permitted three minutes to speak. Tuesday’s meeting was an emotionally charged gathering in which concerns regarding the status of Laurel’s Fire Department and its leadership were laid bare for the City Council’s consideration.

“We stand before you and ask that we be included in establishing a sustainable vision for the future of the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department and that conversations happen in public, and in an accountable manner,” says firefighter Jayson Nicholson in his address to Council. “Our experience with this administration has been a posture of bullying and animosity toward the fire department and its members.”