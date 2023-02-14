Susan Canape

Lead Dispatcher Susan Canape.

 Photo By Torrey Anderson

The din of ringing telephones fills the ears in the Laurel Police Station as dispatchers take calls and navigate the process of sending officers to investigate. Masters of multitasking, the dispatch staff enters information into their computers as they gather as much information as the callers can provide on any number of safety issues and complaints. Within this hectic environment, Lead Dispatcher Susan Canape takes a deep breath, and tackles the onslaught with the aplomb and professionalism of a seasoned veteran of one of the most stressful jobs anyone can imagine. 

Canape is a native of Laurel, and attended Laurel Public Schools until 8th grade, transferring to Yellowstone Valley Christian School until her graduation. In 1995, Canape took on a position as a relief dispatcher for the Laurel police department.