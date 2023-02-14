The din of ringing telephones fills the ears in the Laurel Police Station as dispatchers take calls and navigate the process of sending officers to investigate. Masters of multitasking, the dispatch staff enters information into their computers as they gather as much information as the callers can provide on any number of safety issues and complaints. Within this hectic environment, Lead Dispatcher Susan Canape takes a deep breath, and tackles the onslaught with the aplomb and professionalism of a seasoned veteran of one of the most stressful jobs anyone can imagine.
Canape is a native of Laurel, and attended Laurel Public Schools until 8th grade, transferring to Yellowstone Valley Christian School until her graduation. In 1995, Canape took on a position as a relief dispatcher for the Laurel police department.
"I was guaranteed eight hours a week," says Canape. "It was very part-time." Canape says that the department has significantly grown since those days, and part-time positions are no longer offered. The department now employs six dispatchers who all work full time. She says that prior experience or training is not necessary to become a dispatcher, but recruits go through a two-week basic public safety training program at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena. When that program completes, recruits return to their home station to enter on-the-job training.
"You start by dispatching, and then you get into get into records management. It's just building blocks to where you add up all these things that end up being the responsibility of every dispatcher on every shift," says Canape. She says that dispatchers have more training opportunities today than she saw when she started. The department hosts occasional formal training sessions, and there are opportunities to attend other training venues for new staff. "We are trying all of the time to get people into more training," says Canape.
Being a dispatch operator is an intensely stressful job, and lives can often be on the line when it comes to the timely response of emergency services. Canape says that maintaining the focus needed to get people the help they need is something that has to come with the job and the training that dispatchers receive. "I think it's very intentional because you're here all of the time and this is your job. You take the calls, and you know what to do next," says Canape. "You have people on the street, whether it's the Fire Department, the ambulance, patrol officers. They're going to ask for what they need, and it's just a matter of prioritizing in your mind what you're going to do."
With Laurel's growth comes the necessity to make upgrades to emergency services in an effort to provide the best possible care to citizens. Canape applies her philosophy as a dispatcher to some of those issues. "There's projects or equipment that are needed, and again it's a matter of priorities. Just like with your own money, you have to spend it where it's needed first the most," says Canape. She says that advances in technology have increased the ability of emergency services to respond to incidents more effectively. Enhanced 911 services make it possible to dial in on a caller's exact location, even if they aren't at home. "Even if you don't know where you are, we have a better chance of finding the caller," says Canape. "That's a huge plus."
Canape says that her time as a dispatcher has been a high point in her experiences. She loves the job and the environment where she works. She says, "It has just been more rewarding than I could have ever imagined."