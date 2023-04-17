Grace Bible Church would like to invite the Laurel community to participate in their Laurel Community Clean-Up Weekend on April 29-30. On this weekend only, the Laurel Container Site will be open extra hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
They will allow some items to be dropped off that they do not regularly accept at other times. There will also be an opportunity for those who have items that need to be hauled away, but do not have the ability to haul them. These people may fill out a work order request online at gbclaurel.com/cleanup or call Grace Bible Church at (406) 628-4978 by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28th. On Sunday, April 30, volunteers will fill those work order requests on a case by case basis as there are resources available.
The organization encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity to rally neighbors, friends, family, and co-workers to do their part to clean up the Laurel Community. Clubs and youth organizations are encouraged to participate, and if they are looking for suggestions on areas that need to be cleaned, they can call (406) 628-4978 for more information. There are opportunities to recycle paper and aluminum cans at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 707 W 3rd St. If you have questions about what can be taken to the container site or what can be picked up on a work order, please call (406) 628-4978 by Friday, April 28. These efforts are part of the Great American Cleanup and the Bright and Beautiful Campaign to benefit all those who live in and visit the Laurel Community.
During the Laurel Community Cleanup Weekend, container site fees will be waived for all Laurel residents. Normal fees will be assessed for county residents.
The Laurel Container Site will only accept these items during the cleanup: Old paint (wet or dry), metal (less than 6ft long), bicycles, used auto oil, unmounted tires (limit 4 per person-fee waived), and appliances (Fee waived).