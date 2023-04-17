Grace Bible Church would like to invite the Laurel community to participate in their Laurel Community Clean-Up Weekend on April 29-30. On this weekend only, the Laurel Container Site will be open extra hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. 

They will allow some items to be dropped off that they do not regularly accept at other times. There will also be an opportunity for those who have items that need to be hauled away, but do not have the ability to haul them. These people may fill out a work order request online at gbclaurel.com/cleanup or call Grace Bible Church at (406) 628-4978 by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28th. On Sunday, April 30, volunteers will fill those work order requests on a case by case basis as there are resources available.