Families and groups of friends strolled the streets of downtown Laurel last Thursday, shopping after hours in businesses that usually close by 5 p.m.
The occasion was the launch of the Laurel Community Artwalk, and organizers hailed it as a huge success, surpassing their expectations. Artists and businesses were already excited about scheduling another artwalk, possibly for June.
The sun was out and the evening was warm, and most people appeared downright giddy to be outside with the longer hours of daylight. There were activities throughout downtown, with the Billings Caledonian Pipes & Drums performing at High Plains Brewing on the east end of Main Street and the Copper Kelly Celtic band playing at Vue & Brew, 101 W. First St.
For Teri and Nathan Legg, it was also their debut as the new owners of the Red Rooster, 401 E. Main St. After getting to the bakery early that morning, they finished their shift then brewed a pot of coffee and got ready for artwalk.
"People were coming in right at 5 ready for artwalk," Teri said.
Nathan added, "It was the perfect first day."
Seventeen businesses took part in artwalk, showcasing Laurel artists and some artists from the surrounding area. Jodi Mackay, owner of Molly & Friends, hosted artwork by Casewood Creations and Lisa Dietz.
"What an awesome evening," Mackay said. "I got a lot of positive feedback. People asked if we were doing another one."
Stella Ziegler and her daughter Izabella displayed their craft items outside Uniquities, 113 E. Main St., and dressed in vintage green dresses for the occasion, which was held on St. Paddy's Day.
Families congregated at the Front Porch, 109 W. 1st St., where owner Cheryl Hill offered paints and canvases for the kids to fill. Long-time Laurel High School art teacher Jim Seton was also set up showing about 20 of his large oil paintings. Former students and friends stopped by throughout the evening to chat about art and some of the adventures Seton has had paddling down rivers throughout the world on his canoe.
The Laurel Community Artwalk lived up to its name as a chance to celebrate both art and community.