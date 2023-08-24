The following reports are cases deposed by the Laurel City Court. The reports summarize the sentences imposed by the Laurel City Court. The Supreme Court software program does not always reflect the actual total of fines and fees, so a minor variation may report.
Saul Angulo, criminal contempt, misdemeanor, $75, and violation of a protective order, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $585.
Abby Leigh Blaquiere, operating a vehicle which has not been properly registered, misdemeanor, $85, and driving a motor vehicle while the privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, 2nd offense, misdemeanor, $525, and operating without liability insurance in effect, 4th or subsequent offense, misdemeanor, $525.
Juan Avalos Lopez, speeding, misdemeanor, $85, and operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $275.
Matthew Smith, careless driving, misdemeanor, $85.
Tevis James Vogel, careless driving, misdemeanor, $85.
Ashley Dawn Dassinger, careless driving, misdemeanor, $85.
Elijah Allen Nose, careless driving, misdemeanor, $85.
Caitlin Melanie Wade, operating a vehicle which has not been properly registered, misdemeanor, $85, and owner permitting operation of a vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $275.
Mikalin Rinta Hughes, unlawful possession of marijuana, products, or paraphernalia in motor vehicle on highway, misdemeanor, $75.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.