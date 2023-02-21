25 years ago
February 18, 1998
Other teams might have given up. Trialing 32.5 points, most wrestling squads would like to stay in the hunt for third, or maybe second. But, the Laurel High School squad kept its eye on the top prize and stormed back after falling behind Friday to pin down a State Class A team title at Billings Metra on Saturday. Laurel’s only individual 1998 champion, senior Pat O’Neal, beat defending champion Kyle Fischer of Havre 13 to 8 to win the 152-pound title. O’Neal finished fifth the past two years.
Randy Guenthner, a fifth-grade student at West Elementary, won the school’s geography bee recently. Guenthner is the son of Amy and Will Guenthner of Laurel.
Through the efforts of the Laurel Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee chairman Roy Williams, the IRS has reinstated the non-profit status of the Laurel Museum, Inc.
Keeping Laurel’s fire trucks ready to roll has been Dave Gauslow’s personal mission for the past 24 years. Although he has recently retired from the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, he has no plans to walk away from the engines he has babied over two decades.
50 years ago
February 21, 1973
The Laurel Locomotives’ wrestling squad invaded Glasgow this last weekend with but five wrestlers qualifying for the state finals. Laurel had their whole team take a place at state, and this team effort gave the rising Locomotives enough points to place second in the state finals. Jim Robertus captured the state title in the 132 lb. class. Gary Saxbury placed fourth, Mike Saxbury third, Terry Bummer third, and Steve Moran third.
Members of the Laurel Junior High School FHA sponsored a “I am Proud to be an American” Day. A large banner hung in the mail hall and hand-made patriotic pins were in the library for anyone wanting to wear one. FHA chapter members who participated in the project are Christy Message, Patty Groll, Carlene Olson, Jan Langlinais, Rhonda Reisdorph, Vicky Ostwald, Sharon George, and Mary Gordon. Miss Soonemaker is FHA advisor at the junior high.
Movies showing at the Century 21 Cinema were “J.W. Coop,” “Boot Hill,” and “Easy Rider.” Froggy Doo will be on stage with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.
75 years ago
February 18, 1948
Two ice gorges in the lower Clark Fork are endangering life and property, residents of the valley reported here Wednesday. The stream, which comes from the south and joins the Yellowstone about two miles east of Laurel, has a blockage a few miles south of the city and another in the vicinity of Fromberg. It was reported that some ranch families have been isolated by backed-up water and that a number of livestock had drowned. Officers were considering use of explosives to break the jams created by recent warm weather that was succeeded this week by freezing temperatures.
Six Girl Scouts were awarded Tenderfoot pins at a Valentine party held Friday evening at the home of Mrs. Philip Behm. They were Shirley Gremmer, Amy Allwin, Ronnie Boylan, Jeannie Behm, Arleen Woboldt and Mildred Erlich. Mrs. George Ostwald and Mrs. George Feuerbacher are leaders of the troop, No. 9.
Playing two home games Friday and Saturday, the Locomotives finished the Tri-county league without a setback in 14 games. Red Lodge fell before a fast break 65 to 35 Friday to place them in a tie with the Columbus Cougars at three losses each. Red Lodge and Columbus split two games and both went down twice at the hands of the Locomotives. The 75 to 22 shellacking that was handed Bridger Saturday finished the regular season for Laurel and was the highest score they made during the year. It also was the twentieth victory against three defeats before entering tournament play this week.
100 years ago
February 21, 1923
At the annual meeting of the Laurel Mutual Telephone company held here last week at the office of the secretary, E.L. Fenton, the following officers were elected for the year; M.H. Shay, president; J.O. Wold, secretary-treasurer; J.W. Coombs, Conrad Oswald and M.H. Shay trustees. The line was purchased from the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph company, extends west of Laurel four miles and serves several farmers.
The Laurel High School quintet met the Fromberg five on the Fromberg floor, Wednesday, Feb. 14. This was a very interesting game, as there as a close score. The game started with a snap and both teams had the fighting spirit. Very few times was the ball rolled over the rim in the first half and when time was called the score stood 6 to 14, Laurel boys holding the honors. The second half was as lively as the first, for the Fromberg team came back with a determination to win while the Laurel boys came back to conquer that determination. Fromberg began to crawl up by dropping in long shots and slowly but steadily raising their score. “Billy” Cloyd, the local captain retaliated by not missing a free throw throughout the game. All of Laurels’ team made an excellent showing by defeating their adversaries by a score of 23 to 25. The boys report a fine trip and the best of sportsmanship shown by Fromberg.
Ivah Kinney will represent the local high school at the extemporaneous speaking contest to be held in Billings the last of the week. Miss Kinney is a senior and was one of the strong debaters in high school this year.