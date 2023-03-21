The power of community is on full display at Laurel's Yogurt Shop, 105 W. Main St. So it's no surprise that the three owners, Darby Gerondale, Jackie Johnson and Lynnette Blumhagen, set out to build community when they opened in 2016.
Jackie and Lynnette are mother and daughter and they owned and operated a day care and pre-school together for 10 years before they got into the restaurant business with their good friend Darby.
"We spent a lot of time meeting at CherryBerry (in Billings," Darby said.
Jackie adds, "We wanted a place where families and kids could meet, something we didn't have in Laurel."
They modeled their business after some of the things they loved at other shops -- frozen yogurt and putting together a colorful and friendly space, and they used a quote from Jackie's grandmother Betty to put on their sign.
"Life's short, eat dessert first -- that was what my grandmother always did when we were at her house," Jackie said.
They also inherited recipes from grandma Betty, including the popular chili recipe. People warned Lynnette and Jackie that working together with family members doesn't always work out.
"A lot of people told us, 'You won't be talking to each other in a week,'" Lynnette said.
That never happened, and all three women are still great friends.
A party space was added and a community meeting room where organizations, including the Laurel Exchange Club, can meet. Families often book space to hold birthday parties and other celebrations, especially during the winter months where options are fewer in Laurel.
The decor is so colorful and inviting, prompting one child to say when they first opened, "I feel like I'm inside of a birthday present," Darby said.
The women painted the bright colorful bubbles on the walls using pizza pans, paper plates and paper rolls as stencils to get the various sizes. It ended up being a challenging job, but they are happy with the way it turned out.
When a fire broke out in January 2022, the women found out how important the Yogurt Shop is to the community. Customers rushed to help out that day, and were patient in waiting for the Yogurt Shop to reopen, which is did in April 2022.
The Yogurt Shop has also survived flooding, but they continue to keep a positive attitude, shared by their faithful customers and employees. Some of their employees attending Jackie and Lynnette's daycare, including Jaycie.
"We've known Jaycie since she was 1," Jackie said.
The Yogurt Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Stop in and enjoy the sensation of being inside a birthday cake.