The power of community is on full display at Laurel's Yogurt Shop, 105 W. Main St. So it's no surprise that the three owners, Darby Gerondale, Jackie Johnson and Lynnette Blumhagen, set out to build community when they opened in 2016.

Jackie and Lynnette are mother and daughter and they owned and operated a day care and pre-school together for 10 years before they got into the restaurant business with their good friend Darby. 