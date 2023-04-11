Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has scheduled an accelerated hunter education course for May 18-20 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club. This course will have an alternative format to the traditional week-long course and focus more on hands-on experiences. Participation is limited to 30 students on a first-come, first-served basis, and students must register online.

This specific course will only be open to students aged 12 years and older, or students that will turn 12 by Jan. 16, 2024, because of the live-fire exercises during field day. Course manuals must be picked up at the FWP regional office in Billings, located at 2300 Lake Elmo Dr., during regular business hours. Students will need to study the manuals prior to the first day of the course.