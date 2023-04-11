Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has scheduled an accelerated hunter education course for May 18-20 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club. This course will have an alternative format to the traditional week-long course and focus more on hands-on experiences. Participation is limited to 30 students on a first-come, first-served basis, and students must register online.
This specific course will only be open to students aged 12 years and older, or students that will turn 12 by Jan. 16, 2024, because of the live-fire exercises during field day. Course manuals must be picked up at the FWP regional office in Billings, located at 2300 Lake Elmo Dr., during regular business hours. Students will need to study the manuals prior to the first day of the course.
This is a “test-in” course. Students will take the written hunter education test on the first night of class and will need to score at least an 85 percent to continue in the course.
The class will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, and Friday, May 19. The field day will be Saturday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to noon. All sessions are scheduled for the Billings Rod and Gun Club Skeet House.
Hunter education classes are taught by volunteer instructors and are free of charge. To receive certification, attendance is required at all classes and the Saturday field course.