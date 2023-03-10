From left to right: FWP Outdoor Skills & Safety Supervisor Wayde Cooperider, retired FWP Communication and Education Manager Bob Gibson, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Irv Wilke, FWP Communication and Education Manager Chrissy Webb, and FWP Support Staff Rob Seykora.
From left to right: Retired FWP Communication and Education Manager Bob Gibson, FWP Outdoor Skills & Safety Supervisor Wayde Cooperider, 2023 Instructor of the Year Brian Thorson, Jr., FWP Support Staff Rob Seykora, and FWP Communication and Education Manager Chrissy Webb.
Photo By Bernice Hash
Volunteer hunter and bowhunter education instructors were recognized this weekend for their contributions to the program at the annual instructor workshop in Billings.
Instructors are invaluable in creating the next generation of safe, ethical and responsible hunters, and maintaining our hunting heritage in Montana. Between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 1, 2023, Region 5 had 582 in-person students in hunter and bowhunter education classes.
Service awards are given to instructors for every five years of active teaching. Special recognition awards are given to those instructors who have shown initiative in enhancing the program. This year, Brian Thorson, Jr. of Billings was awarded Instructor of the Year, and Irv Wilke of Laurel received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. Instructors are nominated by FWP staff members involved with the program, including local game wardens.
Hunter education is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, wanting to purchase or apply for a Montana hunting license. Participants must be at least 10 years old. Bowhunter education is required for all first time bowhunters to hunt archery-specific seasons. Both classes are offered free of charge.