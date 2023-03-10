Volunteer hunter and bowhunter education instructors were recognized this weekend for their contributions to the program at the annual instructor workshop in Billings.

Instructors are invaluable in creating the next generation of safe, ethical and responsible hunters, and maintaining our hunting heritage in Montana. Between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 1, 2023, Region 5 had 582 in-person students in hunter and bowhunter education classes.