Across the nation, Americans show their pride by displaying the Star-Spangled Banner from their homes, businesses and even vehicles. While this patriotic symbol of freedom serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for our independence and the founding principles of what it means to live in this country, flags eventually wear out and need to be retired in a respectful manner. Laurel Boy Scout Brennan Corey has an idea to bring flag retirement services to the City Cemetery in Laurel, ensuring that flags that have out-worn their functionality can be disposed of with the honor and dignity that they deserve.
In a meeting held on Feb. 7, Laurel City Council members heard Corey’s proposal to construct a flag retirement station as part of his Eagle Scout Service project, one of the final steps the young man must take to become an Eagle Scout. In the presentation, Corey detailed his idea to lay a concrete slab at the cemetery and construct a fire pit where flags can be honored in a ceremony before being respectfully disposed of. The presentation was met with positive and encouraging feedback from council members.
Brennan is a Laurel High School sophomore who has been involved in scouting since he was in 6th grade. He is a member of Troop 414, and is currently in the process of completing the steps needed to become an Eagle Scout.
“It’s almost like graduating high school a little bit,” says Corey. “Eagle Scout is the highest rank you can get in Boy Scouts.” According to Corey, only four out of 100 Boy Scouts attain the rank of Eagle Scout.
According to information found at scouting.org, prospective Eagle Scouts must go through a rigorous series of 21 merit badges and complete a service project.
“You get a signed plaque from the President, which is cool,” says Corey.
Corey has earned 19 of the merit badges he needs to become an Eagle Scout. He says that the Citizenship in the Community and Family Life badges were the most challenging to earn.
“I had to go perform eight hours of Community Service, and I did that in a weekend with Community Hope,” says Corey. “Family Life involved a lot of chores for like 90 days straight.”
Recently local Scouts retired a number of flags in a ceremony held at Riverside Park. One of his father’s coworkers mentioned that the Veterans Cemetery could use a flag retirement fire pit, and Corey agreed. He reached out to American Legion Commander Ray Southworth.
He says that his plans for the structure would be a small, simple fire pit placed on a concrete slab. The ceremonial space could also be used by other organizations such as the American Legion, the Young Marines, and other local service clubs.
“The whole troop will participate in the project. So it’s good for the younger scouts as well as the older ones who are trying to get the Eagle project and need community service hours in order to advance,” say Corey.
Corey is also considering creating a repository for individuals to leave their flags at the location until a ceremony is held. Flag Retirement Ceremonies may only be conducted by an organization who is permitted to do so. In order to proceed with the project, Corey must present his proposal to Laurel’s Cemetery Committee and continue to interact with the City Council until the project is approved.