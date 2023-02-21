Across the nation, Americans show their pride by displaying the Star-Spangled Banner from their homes, businesses and even vehicles. While this patriotic symbol of freedom serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for our independence and the founding principles of what it means to live in this country, flags eventually wear out and need to be retired in a respectful manner. Laurel Boy Scout Brennan Corey has an idea to bring flag retirement services to the City Cemetery in Laurel, ensuring that flags that have out-worn their functionality can be disposed of with the honor and dignity that they deserve.

In a meeting held on Feb. 7, Laurel City Council members heard Corey’s proposal to construct a flag retirement station as part of his Eagle Scout Service project, one of the final steps the young man must take to become an Eagle Scout. In the presentation, Corey detailed his idea to lay a concrete slab at the cemetery and construct a fire pit where flags can be honored in a ceremony before being respectfully disposed of. The presentation was met with positive and encouraging feedback from council members.