The sophomores participating in Aloma Jess’ English class, had an exciting week with an introduction of a project. The project began the 20th of March and was expected to be finished the following week, with students given time to work during their class period. To end their unit learning of Julius Caesar, Jess introduced an interactive project that consisted of making a newspaper set in Rome. The newspaper had to hit certain requirements that corresponded with the school’s curriculum. The students have to compile information about Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar as well as background information about Rome. The project was a good opportunity for students to apply their knowledge in a nontraditional way. Jess introduced a mix between testing knowledge and applying their knowledge in a creative format.
When Jess was asked about what her students learned from this project, she replied with, “It reinforces that students actually learn more than they realize reading Shakespeare and accompanied with history that they already had or not had. I think that they just get to use their creativity and they get to incorporate some literary terms and vocab terms; basically, just take a time out and have some fun with a curriculum that’s tough.” The students then had to present their articles in front of the class to help develop their presentation skills and overall extend their knowledge. Creativity shone through with students taking different approaches to the project even if the information was similar.
When students were asked about their experience with the project, Liva Wegener Agerholm answered truthfully that the challenging part of the project was, “setting up the article because I’m not that good with computers, so it took me quite a while to do that; but I had a lot of good ideas that the project wasn’t really a struggle.” Even through all of those challenges, Liva explained that she enjoyed the project because “You can be very creative with it and there weren’t a lot of limits to what you can do and it was a very open assignment.”
This answer was shared among another student, Hollie Banks, who also enjoyed the creative aspect of the project. She spoke about being able to draw and express herself through her writing. “I like projects like this if I can be creative with it. I liked the writing aspect because she gave us freedom to do whatever we wanted as long as it went along with the story requirements.”
Jess was able to bring out the creativity as well as the motivation out of her students in a fun learning environment. The newspaper project was a success and an awaited project for the next group of students in the next year.