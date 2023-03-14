Laurel and Billings Central’s National Honor Society students have teamed up to raise money for the American Heart Association. The week of February 12-18 was a busy one for both of the schools. The girls and boys basketball teams played each other at Laurel. The girls played on Valentine’s Day and the boys played just two days after. During the exciting match ups, NHS members from each school were selling heart stickers for $1 each right outside of the gym. All proceeds from the stickers were donated to the American Heart Association. One of the main programs that the students are donating to is called Finn’s Mission. Finn was born with multiple heart defects and so far he has had 18 heart surgeries as just a second grader. He underwent a procedure that corrected his heart anatomy and it has allowed him to be where he is today. Laurel and Central NHS students are donating to Finn’s Mission to help others learn about heart health. Alissa Duke was one of the students who helped sell the stickers. Duke is involved in many extracurricular activities within the school. She helps manage the girls varsity basketball team and is a member of the National Honor Society. Not only did Duke volunteer to get the hours, she chose to volunteer for this event specifically because, “It was a good program to invest my time into, not only does it benefit me, but it benefits other people.”
Madie Hill is another member of the National Honor Society. Hill was not directly involved with the sales but she said, “It was a great way to get both schools to come together and help people in need.” Even though Hill was not involved with the fundraiser she has helped in others including the Halloween Can Drive, which has been her favorite activity so far. She expanded on this by saying, “My favorite NHS fundraiser was the Halloween Drive because I knew that the food was going to people in need.” NHS students went door to door and asked for canned food donations for people in need.
The outcome for the sticker sales this year was far greater than the outcome last year. Lisa Condon, who is a NHS co-advisor for LHS, stated that this is because the two schools worked together. “It was a competition last year and it wasn’t as good.” This was the first year that Laurel and Central students worked together, and because of this they raised over $1000. Condon hopes to keep the sticker sales going, and possibly make it a tradition.