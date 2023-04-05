Engaging, buoyant, and most of all emotive -- the Harlem Quartet thrilled the audience at the Alberta Bair Theater on March 28.
Earlier in the day, the quartet performed at Riverside Middle School. ABT executive director Jan Dietrich expressed the value of having guest performers engage with the community.
"It's important that we are able to take these groups out into the community. We are grateful to the performers for their willingness to do that," Dietrich said.
During the evening performance, a small group from Plenty Coups High School sat in the front two rows, many of them leaned in to catch every nuance of the musicians.
The quartet performed with such precision, it was impossible to tell that the first violin, Amy Schroeder, was filling in for Ilmar Gavilan during the ABT performance. Also performing were cellist Felix Umansky, Jaime Amador on viola and Melissa White on violin.
The concert opened with "Strum" by Jessie Montgomery, a soft, pastural piece followed by what Umansky described as character sketches by William Grant Still. Many of the works that were showcased were written by composers who aren't always featured, including people of color and women.
When the quartet reached the finale -- "String Quartet in E-Flat Major" by Fanny Mendelssohn -- it was such a tender and beautiful piece, you could hear sighs across the theater. As the sister of the more famous Mendelssohn, Felix, Fanny's work hasn't reached as wide an audience, but the piece was so emotional and uplifting, it could rival any of her brother's work.
That is why it is so important that the ABT hosts performers like the Harlem Quartet because they inspire us to listen and search out a wider array of music.