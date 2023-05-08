For the last ten years, Jamie Rivera has had the opportunity to impart her love of dance and performing to the Laurel community. As she prepares to close her doors this month, she reflects fondly upon the hundreds of dancers that have crossed her stage.
Rivera grew up in Laurel and graduated from LHS in 2005. While dance was a huge part of her life as a child, her initial career goals were a bit more macabre. She spent a few semesters in college in Puerto Rico, studying criminal psychology. “Before that, I wanted to be a mortician. So apparently, I’m just about the gloom and gore,” laughs Rivera. Thankfully, her grandma stepped in and enticed her to become a dance instructor, with money set aside for college. “She’s a tricky little fox,” says Rivera. It turned out to be only $1,000, but it was enough for first and last month’s rent on a little studio. Rivera named her business after her grandma, Marilyn Joan, and in 2012, Mj Studios took off. Rivera only expected about 30 dancers, but 80 showed up to register that first year. She used the funds from registration to renovate her little space with new flooring and mirrors “and it took off from there,” says Rivera.
Over the next several years, Rivera taught people, ages 3 to over 60, Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Cheer, Lyrical and Contemporary dance, while her mom, Maria Bocquin, taught Latin dance classes. Mj Studio boasted around 120 dancers right before Covid hit. During March to May of 2020, Rivera taught classes over Zoom. Dancers all over Laurel stayed connected and moving during quarantine by dancing together in their own living rooms. Unfortunately, the end of the year recital was canceled, but the students were able to come together in the studio for a socially distanced, end of the year, dance class.
In 2021, Rivera moved to Las Vegas, but felt passionate about continuing to offer dance in Laurel. She hired a handful of instructors, including her sisters and mom, and managed Mj Studios from a distance. While this setup had its challenges, the team pushed through and Rivera discovered her love for the big city and all it had to offer. A surprise bundle of joy changed Rivera’s life forever when her baby girl, Mila, was born in February of 2022. Rivera returned to Laurel and started the 2022 - 2023 dance season as the primary teacher at Mj Studios.
Life with a new baby quickly changed Rivera’s focus from personal freedom to responsible motherhood. As she envisioned all the opportunities she wanted for her daughter, Rivera began to feel it was time for a change. On May 2nd, she announced to her dance family that she would be closing the studio after their May 13 recital. The recital will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the LHS auditorium. Tickets are $10. Rivera admits “this has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made,” but feels at peace and is ready to focus on her next chapter.
The “freedom to do what I love and wake up and be excited to go to work,” has been one of the best parts of Rivera’s time as a dance instructor. But, at the top of her list - “watching kids grow up through the years has been something really beautiful, too. That’s what we’ve cried about the most.” Rivera expresses immense gratitude to the Laurel community and anyone that has ever shared their children and her dance floor. She is grateful for her supportive family and especially her mom, Maria,, for loving her and giving her the opportunity to dance. Over the years, Rivera has created many beautiful lasting relationships and while it is “hard to say goodbye,” she hopes to stay in contact with her dance family as she begins a new adventure.