For the last ten years, Jamie Rivera has had the opportunity to impart her love of dance and performing to the Laurel community. As she prepares to close her doors this month, she reflects fondly upon the hundreds of dancers that have crossed her stage.

Rivera grew up in Laurel and graduated from LHS in 2005. While dance was a huge part of her life as a child, her initial career goals were a bit more macabre. She spent a few semesters in college in Puerto Rico, studying criminal psychology. “Before that, I wanted to be a mortician. So apparently, I’m just about the gloom and gore,” laughs Rivera. Thankfully, her grandma stepped in and enticed her to become a dance instructor, with money set aside for college. “She’s a tricky little fox,” says Rivera. It turned out to be only $1,000, but it was enough for first and last month’s rent on a little studio. Rivera named her business after her grandma, Marilyn Joan, and in 2012, Mj Studios took off. Rivera only expected about 30 dancers, but 80 showed up to register that first year. She used the funds from registration to renovate her little space with new flooring and mirrors “and it took off from there,” says Rivera.