HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced his appointment of Thomas Pardy to serve on the Thirteenth Judicial District (Yellowstone County). Pardy will fill the vacancy created by Thirteenth Judicial District Judge Michael G. Moses’ retirement, effective July 1, 2023.

“Thomas is an accomplished attorney who is committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law and who will interpret laws, not make them from the bench,” Gov. Gianforte said.  