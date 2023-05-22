HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced his appointment of Thomas Pardy to serve on the Thirteenth Judicial District (Yellowstone County). Pardy will fill the vacancy created by Thirteenth Judicial District Judge Michael G. Moses’ retirement, effective July 1, 2023.
“Thomas is an accomplished attorney who is committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law and who will interpret laws, not make them from the bench,” Gov. Gianforte said.
Pardy graduated from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1998. Pardy has run his own practice, Pardy Law Firm, P.C., for 8 years, and served as Billings Deputy City Attorney since 2015.
On May 12, Governor Gianforte announced an advisory council of attorneys and community leaders in Yellowstone County to assist in identifying and reviewing qualified candidates to fill the district court judge vacancy in the Thirteenth Judicial District.
On February 24, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Montana notified the governor of a vacancy in the Thirteenth Judicial District.
On March 6, the governor began soliciting applications from and nominations of any lawyer in good standing who has the qualifications set forth by law for holding the position of district court judge. The application period closed on April 5.
On April 6, the governor initiated the 30-day public comment period for the four applicants, which continued through Friday, May 5. During that period, the public had the opportunity to provide letters of support or other comments regarding the applicants. Applicants must receive at least three letters of support to be considered for appointment by the governor.
On May 18, the advisory council held a public meeting to consider applicants and review Montanans’ public comments. The advisory council forwarded two nominees to the governor.
The governor interviewed the two candidates advanced by the advisory council.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/