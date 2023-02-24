Glacier National Park

 Jaci Webb

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [February 24, 2023] – Glacier National Park today announced the re-opening of Avalanche Campground in Spring 2023 after being closed since 2020. Avalanche, Two Medicine and Many Glacier campgrounds will become advance reservation only through Recreation.gov.

Most of the campsites at Avalanche, Two Medicine, and Many Glacier campgrounds are reservable approximately six months in advance and several campsites in each campground can be reserved four days in advance to accommodate visitors with more spontaneous itineraries, i.e., new four-day advance reservations for campsites at Many Glacier will be reservable beginning June 6 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time for stays beginning June 9. All campsites at Avalanche and Two Medicine will become available on Rec.gov beginning March 1 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time. Campgrounds will open in spring and summer of 2023 as follows: 