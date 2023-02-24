WEST GLACIER, Mont. [February 24, 2023] – Glacier National Park today announced the re-opening of Avalanche Campground in Spring 2023 after being closed since 2020. Avalanche, Two Medicine and Many Glacier campgrounds will become advance reservation only through Recreation.gov.
Most of the campsites at Avalanche, Two Medicine, and Many Glacier campgrounds are reservable approximately six months in advance and several campsites in each campground can be reserved four days in advance to accommodate visitors with more spontaneous itineraries, i.e., new four-day advance reservations for campsites at Many Glacier will be reservable beginning June 6 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time for stays beginning June 9. All campsites at Avalanche and Two Medicine will become available on Rec.gov beginning March 1 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time. Campgrounds will open in spring and summer of 2023 as follows:
Campgrounds in Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor:
Apgar Campground: Beginning April 1 advance camping reservations will be required.
April 1 Loop B will transition to primitive* camping.
April 24 Loops A and C will open.
May 5 Loops B and D will open.
May 19 Loop E will open.
Avalanche Campground: Opens July 17 with potential to open earlier depending on when Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens for the season and requires advance camping reservations.
Fish Creek Campground: Opens May 26 and will require an advance camping reservation.
Rising Sun Campground: Opens June 5 on a first come, first served basis. Visitors without a vehicle reservation will have access to the first come, first served campground.
Sprague Creek Campground: Opens May 26 and will require an advance camping reservation.
St. Mary Campground: Beginning May 26 advance camping reservations will be required.
April 15 Loop C will transition to primitive* camping and will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Beginning May 26 all loops will open.
Vehicle Reservations are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road at the West Entrance and Camas Road May 26 through September 10, 2023, and at the Rising Sun checkpoint inside the St. Mary entrance beginning July 1, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors with camping reservations within Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor can use their camping reservation for entry in lieu of a vehicle reservation to gain access to the portion of the park for which they have a reservation.
Campgrounds in the North Fork Area:
Bowman Lake Campground: Opens May 16 on a first come, first serve basis.
Kintla Lake Campground: Opens May 26 on a first come, first serve basis.
Quartz Creek Campground: Opens June 26 to primitive* camping on a first come, first serve basis.
Logging Creek Campground: Opens June 26 to primitive* camping on a first come, first serve basis.
Vehicle Reservations are required for the North Fork Area May 26 through September 10, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campgrounds in the North Fork area will be assigned first come, first served at the Polebridge Entrance Station.
Two Medicine Campground: Opens June 5 and will require an advance reservation.
Many Glacier Campground: Opens June 9 and will require an advance camping reservation.
Separate vehicle reservations are required for Many Glacier and Two Medicine valleys July 1 through September 10, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors with camping reservations in Many Glacier or Two Medicine can use their reservation for entry in lieu of a vehicle reservation to gain access to the portion of the park for which they have a reservation.
*Campgrounds in primitive status have vault toilets available and fees are reduced. Visit the park’s campground page for additional camping information.
Glacier National Park reminds visitors that 2023 vehicle reservations become available for July dates on Recreation.gov starting March 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.
Vehicle reservations will be available on Recreation.gov through two types of booking windows; approximately four months in advance and 24-hours in advance. The 24-hour advanced reservations will become available starting May 25 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.
Block Release Date
Reservation Dates
Already released
* May 26th – June 30th
March 1st
July 1st – July 31st
April 1st
August 1st – August 31st
May 1st
September 1st – September 10th
* During this time, it is likely only a portion of the Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open. Check the park website for road status or to sign up for text alerts. Vehicle reservations are not required for any east entrances until July 1.
Visitors will need to set up an account on Recreation.gov to obtain reservations and are encouraged to do so prior to the day reservations open.