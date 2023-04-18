Take a silly script, add in a big cast of fun-loving teenagers, put an experienced and beloved play director in charge, and shucks, you've got a whopper of a show.

Doug Andersen is directing "Headin' for the Hills," the spring production at Laurel High School. It plays Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the LHS auditorium. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.