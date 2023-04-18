Take a silly script, add in a big cast of fun-loving teenagers, put an experienced and beloved play director in charge, and shucks, you've got a whopper of a show.
Doug Andersen is directing "Headin' for the Hills," the spring production at Laurel High School. It plays Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the LHS auditorium. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
"Headin' for the Hills" is described as being the hillbilly version of "Romeo and Juliet." The 200-year feud between the Calhouns and the Tollivers is the backdrop of this comedy set in Lonesome Polecat. The play was written by Tim Kelly and features a cast of more than 30 students.
"It's very slapstick," said senior Ethan Chatwood, who plays Goober. "There's a lot of stuff to laugh at. There is one scene with Bubba and I where we will keep on going until people stop laughing."
This is Chatwood's third play at LHS. He's already played the Slacker Prince and the Pizza Guy. He prefers to play supporting roles and just have fun.
"I try to make the character my own," Chatwood said.
Senior Bergen Handegard, who plays Sally Merriweather, competes in LHS Speech, Drama and Debate, and also enjoys performing in plays. This one is particularly fun.
"There is a lot of hillbilly humor," Handegard said.
For junior Bridgit Block, 'Headin for the Hills' is her first play, and she hopes it will cure her stage fright. Block has competed in LHS Speech, Drama and Debate, and her character development shown during rehearsal on Monday was impressive. She belted out her lines with confidence. Block has discovered a welcoming group of theater students in her fellow cast members.
"This is definitely the highlight of my day," Block said. "We're a close family. None of this would be possible without Mr. Andersen."
Sophomore Monique Nielsen, who plays Ma Tolliver, likes the light-hearted side of the production.
"It's all about the laughs. It's just fun to get all these kids together," Nielsen said.
A hillbilly band featuring the bucket drum, spoons, harmonica and a bit of yodeling will entertain the crowd during intermission.
Even though the cast is large, so many students tried out for the production that some had to be cut. It was unfortunate to turn people away, but it shows that the LHS Theater Department is growing.