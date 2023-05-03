The Gallatin City-County Health Department, the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), other local health departments, and federal agencies continue to investigate the foodborne illness outbreak linked to eating food at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman.

The investigational activities are ongoing, and DPHHS and the Gallatin City-County Health Department acknowledge that the investigation may not be able to identify a specific pathogen as the source of this outbreak. This outbreak appears to be isolated to people who ate at Dave’s Sushi between March 31 and April 17, 2023. The restaurant remains closed, and there does not appear to be any further risk to the public.