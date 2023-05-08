Fundraiser at Redneck Pizza to help Laurel girl battling cancer May 8, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Redneck Pizza is holding a fundraiser for the owner's niece, Melissa, who is battling cancer. The fundraiser is set for May 14 at Redneck Pizza, 11 S. 5th Ave., in Laurel. All proceeds from that day will go to Melissa's family to pay for medical bills. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance The Economy Trending now 'Hard to say goodbye' City Of Laurel offers reward for information regarding vandals Red Lodge BPA Video Team Wins at National Laurel's $57 million elementary bond passes, $31 million high school bond fails Miles City Public Library celebrates 120th anniversary Poll Do you plan of planting a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form