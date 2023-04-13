A growing trend across Montana schools is converting to a four-day school week. Educators say that getting Fridays off is a morale boost for both staff and students.

Having a positive attitude is something that is much needed as school districts struggle with staff retention, student attendance, and improving test scores. Nation-wide there is a teacher shortage, and Montana's smaller districts must compete with the bigger districts who offer higher pay and more housing options.

