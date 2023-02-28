Fortune Feimster - Alberta Bair Theater

Just announced: Fortune Feimster is coming to Alberta Bair Theater on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at AlbertaBairTheater.Org, the ABT Box Office, and by phone at 406.256.6052.

You can catch stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Fortune Feimster, on the radio, on screens both big and small, and touring her stand-up across the nation. Fortune Feimster’s first one-hour special, Swett & Salty, is currently streaming on Netflix and was nominated for Best Comedy Special for the Critics’ Choice Awards. Prior to her one-hour special, Netflix released Feimster’s half-hour special in 2018 as part of The Standups, which received rave reviews. She has done late night TV sets on Conan and Late Night with Seth Meyers and has another acclaimed half hour special on Comedy Central.