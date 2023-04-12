Dylan Roe, a history and civics teacher at LHS, has recently been teaching his US History class about World War II. All juniors have been learning about the “fireside chats” and how important they were for communication during war times. Throughout these times, most people’s only way of finding out what was going on in the world was through the radio.
During The Great Depression, Franklin Roosevelt announced his fireside chats through the radio. These chats touched millions of Americans throughout the height of the Depression. Mr. Roe has given the juniors the job of acting as ace radio reporters. Roe gave each group of students an event to talk about such as The D-Day Invasion, The Battle of Midway, and The Battle of Okinawa. The students’ job is to prepare a speech that will be announced to their classmates over a radio broadcast. The students’ aim will be to engage listeners, and make them feel a part of the action; as if they were experiencing it first-hand. There will be a radio in the classroom for the listeners to hear the announcements. When each group has finished preparing their speeches, they will go out into the hallway to broadcast their speeches to their peers.
Ally Ault and foreign exchange student Isa Dik were asked a few questions about this project. Dik said, “We were put into seven groups, and each group was assigned their own battle to talk about.” Ault said, “My group was given the Battle of Midway. So far, I know that Japan wanted to attack the Midway Island, and American code breakers were able to break the Japanese Navy’s code. And so, when Japanese planes came to attack, there were American planes already there to stop it.”
This assignment pushes students to be very informed about the battles of WW2, so that they are able to accurately inform their classmates about the significance of their event.