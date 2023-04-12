On March 31, Brenna Beckett’s Biology 2 class dissected worms. Dissecting worms is a common lesson where students learn about the anatomy and physiology of these fascinating creatures. Worms, also known as annelids, are invertebrate animals that belong to the phylum Annelida, other examples of Annelida are rag worms, leeches and sandworms. They have elongated, cylindrical bodies that are divided into repeating segments. Trayson Hart, a student in Beckett’s class said, ”The experiment was very informative and I learned a lot. I never knew a worm was so important to the ecosystem.”