On March 31, Brenna Beckett’s Biology 2 class dissected worms. Dissecting worms is a common lesson where students learn about the anatomy and physiology of these fascinating creatures. Worms, also known as annelids, are invertebrate animals that belong to the phylum Annelida, other examples of Annelida are rag worms, leeches and sandworms. They have elongated, cylindrical bodies that are divided into repeating segments. Trayson Hart, a student in Beckett’s class said, ”The experiment was very informative and I learned a lot. I never knew a worm was so important to the ecosystem.”
The students are dissecting worms to learn how the anatomy of a worm works. The students started with the digestive system. The digestive system of a worm is very simple. The mouth is located at the one end of the worm, while the anus is located at the opposite end of the worm. The mouth leads to the pharynx, which is used to suck in and grind up food particles such as nematodes, bacteria, and fungi. Ella Breen, also a student in the class claimed, “The hardest part of the dissection was that we had to be extremely precise when cutting because the worm is so delicate. My favorite part was examining the heart.”
As the students continued their process, the examined how the food passes through the pharynx, the food then passes through the esophagus and into the crop also known as the stomach. Next the food enters the gizzard, where it is ground up by muscles located in the gizzard. Finally, the food passes through the intestine where the nutrients are absorbed and waste is eliminated. By dissecting worms, students can observe these structures firsthand and gain a better understanding of how they work.
Becketts students also learned about the basic nervous system of a worm. Worms have a very basic nervous system structure that consists of two cerebral ganglia or nerve clusters, located toward the mouth of the worm. From there, the nervous system extends down the length of the worm branches into each segment. This allows worms to sense their environment and react. Madison Erving added, “We cut up the worm and looked at their organs and their different glands. We pinned it on the board and broke down certain parts of the worm. It was very interesting, but it was pretty gross and slimy.”