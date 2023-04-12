At the Spring Leadership Conference the FCCLA students from Laurel High School gave their best and brought shine to the school. On March 16 and 17, our Locomotives Leaders were on the MSU-Bozeman campus to watch and compete in a ProStart competition. ProStart is a class taught at LHS and many other high schools, which teaches cooking skills and important things about the food industry. This class is a must-have for all the people who would like to have their own restaurants in the future.
Alyssa McCaughtry took 1st place on March 16th in the Fruit Art competition, creating a breathtaking piece of art using cantaloupe, oranges and kiwis. Dezarae Redman took 3rd place on March 17th in the Food Innovation competition by reducing the sugar in a cookie, advertising it with a poster and baking it. Other students from LHS then tried the cookies and filled in a survey about their opinion on the taste, and Redman brought home another victory for the Locomotives. Jennifer Painter, Laurel’s ProStart and FCCLA adviser, was also present as a judge at the competition in another Food Innovations sector.
McCaughtry said, “I was shocked, I didn’t expect to win.” The surprise was followed by the run on the stage to receive her deserved prize. She learned a lot about knife skills and she also learned by watching professionals do their job and this was, in fact, her favorite part. The competition had a really nice atmosphere, it was stressful but “everyone was really supportive and friendly, someone was cheering for me at every moment even if I didn’t feel so confident.”
Painter is proud of her students. Her favorite part was to watch them compete and see all their excitement.
It was a good learning experience about performing in front of judges and other people to show their talents and grow up better with all those new skills. The FCCLA competition was a golden experience for the school and for their teacher.