At the Spring Leadership Conference the FCCLA students from Laurel High School gave their best and brought shine to the school. On March 16 and 17, our Locomotives Leaders were on the MSU-Bozeman campus to watch and compete in a ProStart competition. ProStart is a class taught at LHS and many other high schools, which teaches cooking skills and important things about the food industry. This class is a must-have for all the people who would like to have their own restaurants in the future.